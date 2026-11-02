Boston Red Sox Cut 5-Year Player After World Series

The Boston Red Sox reportedly cut 31-year-old right-handed reliever Zack Kelly for assignment.

MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo wrote on X: Red Sox designated Zack Kelly for assignment, sources say.

Kelly has spent his entire five-year MLB career with Boston.

Boston Red Sox Cut 31-year-old Zack Kelly

Kelly is eligible for arbitration for the first time in his career next year.

The Red Sox placed Kelly on the 60-day injured list on July 21 with right elbow inflammation, ending his season.

Looking at Zack Kelly’s Career

Kelly signed his first professional contract with the Oakland Athletics in 2017.

The Athletics released him in 2018 and then he signed with the Los Angels Angels.

The Angels released Kelly in May 2020.

He signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Jan 4, 2021.

Kelly made his MLB debut with Boston in 2022.

Over his five years with the Red Sox, Kelly has posted a 4.04 ERA with 127 strikeouts over 131 1/3 innings.

Kelly made a postseason appearance with the Red Sox in 2025. He faced one batter and struck him out.

Over his nine seasons in the minors, Kelly sports a career ERA of 3.51 with 356 strikeouts in 310 1/3 innings.

Looking at the Boston Red Sox’s 2026 Season

The Red Sox finished the year as the second American League Wild Card team with an 87-75 record. They were in third place in the American League East.

The Red Sox were swept 2-0 by the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card round at Yankee Stadium.