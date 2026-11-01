Red Sox 1B Willson Contreras Calls Out What Craig Breslow Must Do

The offseason got off to a very tense note between the Boston Red Sox and first baseman Willson Contreras. After losing in the postseason, he let it be known how frustrated he was with some of the team’s decision making, and the team publicly shared that they had a two-hour conversation with him.

That doesn’t mean that Contreras doesn’t still have his opinions on how things should be done. He even recently called out that CBO Craig Breslow needs to invest in the offense this offseason.

“I think we need some more offense,” Willson Contreras said, per The Boston Globe. “That’s for [Craig] Breslow to figure out.”

Breslow has certainly seemed to figure out the pitching staff during his time with the Red Sox. The offense has been a bit slower to follow, though, and a lack of consistency and ability to overcome injuries marred the 2026 team.

Of course, this offseason the players need to be focused on the CBA. That is going to completely change how teams approach roster building this year.

“We have to focus on the CBA right now,” Contreras said. “Hopefully we get to play on time. That’s the best wish I can have right now. I want to play baseball.”

Boston Red Sox 1B Willson Contreras Was the Offense in 2026

One addition that Craig Breslow has made that has worked out well has been Willson Contreras. With a swing that thrives at Fenway Park, Contreras was the team’s best offensive weapon in 2026.

Contreras wrapped up the season with a .275 average, .386 OBP, .516 slugging percentage, and .901 OPS. He had 27 home runs and 81 RBIs. That’s in a season where he battled injuries that made it harder to perform for the entire second half.

That led the Red Sox in home runs and RBIs. Contreras also led the team in OPS and slugging percentage among qualified hitters. That’s offense that the Red Sox need to have more of in their lineup.

Individually, it was a great season for Contreras, too. From a counting stat perspective, that was the most productive home run and RBI season of his career.

Willson Contreras Clarified Where He Stands With the Red Sox

The initial comments that Contreras made following elimination, and the need for an hours long conversation with him, sparked some concern about his relationship with the Red Sox. However, he recently dismissed those concerns.

“After you lose in the playoffs and get kicked out, you get frustrated,” Contreras said. “But it was nothing to take personal. I think we had a great meeting. It’s going to be good for next year. We’re on the same page, which is the most important thing.”

Contreras has proven over the course of his career to be a fiery personality. There are times when that emotion works to his advantage, and there are times when it doesn’t. It seems, in this case, with some time to reset, the initial frustration with how the season ended has died down a bit.

“I feel good about things, for sure. One-hundred percent,” Contreras said. “Things are in a good place.”