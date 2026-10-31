Red Sox World Series Champion Catcher Chooses Free Agency After Down Year

Christian Vazquez, the former Boston Red Sox catcher who backstopped the franchise’s 2018 World Series winner, elected free agency Thursday after a disappointing 2026 season with the Houston Astros.

His agent wants a new deal before a possible lockout, according to El Nuevo Día, leaving the 36-year-old two-time World Series champion a narrow window to find a 2027 job.

Vazquez, born Aug. 21, 1990, in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, bats and throws right-handed and is listed at 5-foot-8, 205 pounds. Boston selected him in the ninth round of the 2008 draft out of the Puerto Rico Baseball Academy, and he debuted July 9, 2014. Across 1,079 games, he has hit .247 with 78 home runs and 374 RBIs, along with a .660 OPS. Agent Melvin Roman of MDR Sports Management represents him.

Christian Vazquez’s Boston Red Sox Career and the Wilyer Abreu Trade

Vazquez caught for Boston in 2014 and again from 2016 through 2022, known for arm strength, defense and game-calling. His best offensive season came in 2019, when he hit .276 with 23 home runs and 72 RBIs.

A fractured right finger cost Vazquez significant time in 2018, and he hit .207 with three home runs and 16 RBIs in 80 games. He went 8-for-37 over 12 postseason games as Boston beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games to win the World Series.

His most distinctive night came in Game 3 at Dodger Stadium, an 18-inning loss that stands as the longest World Series game by innings and time. Vazquez caught about 11 innings before moving to first base, making him one of two World Series players to play both positions in the same game, alongside Gene Tenace.

He also was behind the plate for the final out, Chris Sale’s strikeout of Manny Machado, and leaped into the pitcher’s arms in celebration.

The Red Sox traded Vazquez on Aug. 1, 2022, sending him to the Astros for infielder Enmanuel Valdez and outfielder Wilyer Abreu. While Valdez didn’t work out and was later traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates, Abreu has gone on to become a core member of the Red Sox lineup and two-time Gold Glove winner in right field.

Christian Vazquez’s Free Agency Market and Possible Landing Spots

In Game 4 of the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, he caught every pitch of a combined no-hitter by Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly. The game was the second no-hitter in World Series history, and the Astros won the title. Vazquez and Yogi Berra are the only catchers to work a World Series no-hitter.

The Minnesota Twins signed him to a three-year, $30 million deal covering 2023 through 2025. He hit .223 in 2023 and .221 in 2024, then .189 in 65 games in 2025, working mostly behind Ryan Jeffers.

Houston brought him back on a minor-league contract in March 2026, and he made the Opening Day roster behind Yainer Diaz. He hit .207 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs in 86 games. On May 15, he caught his second career no-hitter, a combined effort from Tatsuya Imai, Steven Okert and Alimber Santa.

Houston holds the most direct connection, having signed him for a backup role in 2026 and showing interest earlier, according to MLB Trade Rumors. Boston offers another connection, given the organization’s history with the catcher.

Clubs seeking veteran depth behind a young starter, such as the Padres, who were linked to him in past markets, fit the profile for a minor-league or modest major-league deal with incentives, according to MLB.com. At 36, he projects as a one-year backup rather than a multiyear commitment.