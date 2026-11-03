Boston Red Sox Quickly Cut Ties with 23-Year-Old Player Amid MLB Free Agency

Amid the start of MLB free agency, the Boston Red Sox announced a handful of roster moves on Monday afternoon (11/2).

Focusing on the bottom portion of those moves, the Red Sox have designated LHP Eduardo Rivera for assignment, which could be seen as a bit of a surprise roster cut to some.

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More on Eduardo Rivera…

Rivera, a 23 y/o pitcher out of San Juan, Puerto Rico, made his MLB debut with the Red Sox in 2026.

He logged 10.0 innings and allowed seven earned runs in that sample size.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco wrote (about Rivera):

“The 6’7″ southpaw finished the season on the injured list with a lumbar strain. Between the injury and the below-average control, the Red Sox are apparently content to move on. It’d be very surprising if Rivera weren’t acquired in a minor trade or claimed off waivers this week. He still has a pair of minor league options remaining and has the size and stuff to potentially pitch towards the back of a bullpen at some point.”

Due to the Red Sox plethora of LHP options in the bullpen, Rivera will likely be sent outright to AAA Worcester, and given his lack of MLB service time, he’ll have to accept that assignment and will likely begin the 2027 season in the minors.

However, his frame and pitching arsenal project well, and unless he’s claimed off waivers, Boston may want to keep him around.

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Other Boston Red Sox Roster Moves

Hitting quickly on the other Boston Red Sox roster moves: In order for the Red Sox 40-man roster to be filled, several players needed to be activated off the IL, which is why the team’s social post features so many names.

DFAing Zack Kelly and Rivera are significant because it’s plausible that both players could be moved in the next week or land with a different MLB club.

Considering the MLB free agency period is now open, keep an eye on all the latest Boston Red Sox news and rumors, as the Sox are expected to be at the forefront of meaningful moves.

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