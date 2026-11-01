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Ex-Boston Red Sox Outfielder Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 14: Tommy Pham #22 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with Alex Verdugo #99 after scoring a run against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Fenway Park on August 14, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are coming off a very volatile 2026 MLB season.

At one point, they were among the worst teams in baseball (and fired their manager).

They then turned things around under new manager Chad Tracy (and made the playoffs).

Ultimately, the Red Sox got swept by the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.

Ex-Boston Red Sox Outfielder Becomes Free Agent

GettyTommy Pham #22 of the Boston Red Sox walks back to the dugout after striking out in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 21, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

This week, a former Red Sox player officially became a free agent.

Tommy Pham (who most recently played for the Chicago White Sox) will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “LF Tommy Pham elected free agency.”

GettyTommy Pham #21 of the Chicago White Sox walks to first base against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning in game four of the American League Division Series at Rate Field on October 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Pham also spent time with the New York Mets during the 2026 season.

He appeared in 17 regular season games (and three MLB playoff games).

Looking At Pham’s Time In Boston

GettyTommy Pham #22 of the Boston Red Sox walks off of the field after the the fourth inning of a game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on August 14, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Pham was acquired by the Red Sox during the 2022 season.

MLB.com wrote (on August 1, 2022): “Cincinnati Reds traded CF Tommy Pham to Boston Red Sox for Player To Be Named Later.”

He appeared in 53 games for the Red Sox.

During his brief time in Boston, Pham batted .234 with six home runs and 24 RBIs.

Looking At Pham’s Other Stops

GettyTommy Pham #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a solo home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on May 10, 2018 in San Diego, California.

Pham was picked in the 16th round of the 2006 MLB Draft.

He has also had stops with the St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds, Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals over 13 seasons.

Looking At The Red Sox

The Red Sox finished the regular season as the third-place team in the American League East with an 87-75 record.

They last won a World Series title during the 2018 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Boston Red Sox Outfielder Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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