Ex-Boston Red Sox Outfielder Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The Boston Red Sox are coming off a very volatile 2026 MLB season.

At one point, they were among the worst teams in baseball (and fired their manager).

They then turned things around under new manager Chad Tracy (and made the playoffs).

Ultimately, the Red Sox got swept by the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.

Ex-Boston Red Sox Outfielder Becomes Free Agent

This week, a former Red Sox player officially became a free agent.

Tommy Pham (who most recently played for the Chicago White Sox) will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “LF Tommy Pham elected free agency.”

Pham also spent time with the New York Mets during the 2026 season.

He appeared in 17 regular season games (and three MLB playoff games).

Looking At Pham’s Time In Boston

Pham was acquired by the Red Sox during the 2022 season.

MLB.com wrote (on August 1, 2022): “Cincinnati Reds traded CF Tommy Pham to Boston Red Sox for Player To Be Named Later.”

He appeared in 53 games for the Red Sox.

During his brief time in Boston, Pham batted .234 with six home runs and 24 RBIs.

Looking At Pham’s Other Stops

Pham was picked in the 16th round of the 2006 MLB Draft.

He has also had stops with the St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds, Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals over 13 seasons.

Looking At The Red Sox

The Red Sox finished the regular season as the third-place team in the American League East with an 87-75 record.

They last won a World Series title during the 2018 season.