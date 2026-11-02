Former Boston Red Sox Pitcher Suddenly Becomes Free Agent

The Boston Red Sox are a fascinating team to keep an eye on heading into this offseason.

After losing to the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card Series, it would not be surprising if Boston looks to make plenty of moves this offseason. They need to if they hope to have better results in 2027.

Now, a former Boston pitcher has become a free agent with the MLB offseason getting underway.

Former Boston Red Sox Pitcher Becomes Free Agent

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune’s Kevin Acee, the Padres declined former Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta’s $14 million team option. With this, the 6-foot-5 righty is now a free agent and can sign with any team.

The Padres declined the $14 million option on Nick Pivetta’s contract.

He will be a free agent. Padres could sign him to a new deal. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) November 1, 2026https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Pivetta not receiving his team option comes after he had a 3-2 record and a 2.82 ERA in eight appearances for the Padres this season. This is after he posted a 13-5 record and a 2.87 ERA in 31 games for San Diego during the 2025 season.

With Pivetta having success in San Diego, he should generate some interest in free agency this offseason. Thus, the former Red Sox starter could be a solid pickup for a team looking to boost the bottom half of their rotation.

Taking a Look at Pivetta’s Red Sox Tenure

Pivetta spent five seasons with the Red Sox from 2020 to 2024. In 131 games with the AL East club over that span, he had a 37-41 record, a 4.29 ERA, and 718 strikeouts.

Pivetta did not have the same kind of success in Boston as he did with the Padres. He had an ERA over 4.00 in four of his seasons with the Red Sox.

Pivetta’s time with Boston ended when he rejected their qualifying offer in November 2024. From there, he signed with the Padres in free agency that winter. It will now be interesting to see where the former Red Sox ends up landing next.