CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 25: John Schreiber #46 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates striking out Amed Rosario of the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning at Progressive Field on June 25, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP John Schreiber elected free agency.”
Schreiber most recently pitched for the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees during the 2026 season.
He finished the year going 2-4 with a 3.28 ERA in 66 games.
At 32, Schreiber will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.
Looking At Schreiber’s Time In Boston
Schreiber spent part of three seasons in Boston.
He was acquired off waivers.
MLB.com wrote (on February 18, 2021): “Boston Red Sox claimed RHP John Schreiber off waivers from Detroit Tigers.”
During the 2022 season, Schreiber 4-4 with a 2.22 ERA in 64 games.
Looking At Schreiber’s Other Stops
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Boston Red Sox are coming off a season where they lost to the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.Despite getting swept, they did a good job of getting into the 2026 MLB playoffs after a very volatile season.3-Year Boston Red Sox Pitcher Becomes Free AgentThis past week, a former Red Sox pitcher […]
3-Year Boston Red Sox Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent