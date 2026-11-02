3-Year Boston Red Sox Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The Boston Red Sox are coming off a season where they lost to the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.

Despite getting swept, they did a good job of getting into the 2026 MLB playoffs after a very volatile season.

3-Year Boston Red Sox Pitcher Becomes Free Agent

This past week, a former Red Sox pitcher officially became a free agent.

John Schreiber will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP John Schreiber elected free agency.”

Schreiber most recently pitched for the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees during the 2026 season.

He finished the year going 2-4 with a 3.28 ERA in 66 games.

At 32, Schreiber will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.

Looking At Schreiber’s Time In Boston

Schreiber spent part of three seasons in Boston.

He was acquired off waivers.

MLB.com wrote (on February 18, 2021): “Boston Red Sox claimed RHP John Schreiber off waivers from Detroit Tigers.”

During the 2022 season, Schreiber 4-4 with a 2.22 ERA in 64 games.

Looking At Schreiber’s Other Stops