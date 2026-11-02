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3-Year Boston Red Sox Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 25: John Schreiber #46 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates striking out Amed Rosario of the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning at Progressive Field on June 25, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are coming off a season where they lost to the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.

Despite getting swept, they did a good job of getting into the 2026 MLB playoffs after a very volatile season.

3-Year Boston Red Sox Pitcher Becomes Free Agent

GettyJohn Schreiber #46 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 22, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

This past week, a former Red Sox pitcher officially became a free agent.

John Schreiber will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP John Schreiber elected free agency.”

GettyJohn Schreiber #56 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Schreiber most recently pitched for the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees during the 2026 season.

He finished the year going 2-4 with a 3.28 ERA in 66 games.

At 32, Schreiber will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.

Looking At Schreiber’s Time In Boston

GettyJohn Schreiber #46 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Fenway Park on August 5, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Schreiber spent part of three seasons in Boston.

He was acquired off waivers.

MLB.com wrote (on February 18, 2021): “Boston Red Sox claimed RHP John Schreiber off waivers from Detroit Tigers.”

GettyJohn Schreiber #46 of the Boston Red Sox walks to the dugout after pitching during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on April 29, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.

During the 2022 season, Schreiber 4-4 with a 2.22 ERA in 64 games.

Looking At Schreiber’s Other Stops

GettyJohn Schreiber #56 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning in game two of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 05, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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3-Year Boston Red Sox Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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