Boston Red Sox Trade Pitch Lands Angels Star Pitcher in Blockbuster Move

The Boston Red Sox can’t afford to have an underwhelming offseason.

After being dominated by the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card Series, Boston needs to make some big moves this offseason. It is clear that they need more talent if they hope to be legitimate contenders in 2027. Thus, they will be a team to keep an eye on this offseason.

When looking at the Red Sox’s roster, one area they could aim to strengthen is their pitching rotation. Sonny Gray recently became a free agent, and Boston now has a major hole in their starting rotation because of it. Thus, it would make sense for the Red Sox to aim to replace Gray with another star pitcher.

One way that the Red Sox could upgrade their rotation is through the trade market. When looking at trade candidates around the majors, Los Angeles Angels star pitcher Reid Detmers stands out big time.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have Boston land Detmers from the Angels in a blockbuster move.

Red Sox Get:

Reid Detmers

Angels Get:

Henry Godbout

Marcus Phillips

Garielvin Silverio

With this move, the Red Sox would be bringing in a star pitcher who is under team control through the end of the 2028 season in Detmers. The Angels, on the other hand, would land three promising prospects from the Red Sox in this move.

Red Sox Have Been Connected to Detmers This Offseason

The Red Sox have come up as a potential trade destination for Detmers this offseason. In a recent article for CBS Sports, Dayn Perry named Boston among the top potential trade fits for Detmers.

“Teams will pay a lot for a young and controllable starting pitcher with frontline upside, and all of that describes the 27-year-old lefty Detmers,” Perry wrote. “Potential fits: Cardinals, Red Sox, Cubs, Blue Jays, Padres.”

Detmers would be a major addition to their starting rotation, as he is a legitimate star and right in his prime. Thus, he could be a good fit on a Red Sox team that is focused on both the present and the future.

Taking a Look at Detmers

Detmers just had a strong 2026 season on a bad Angels team. In 32 games, he had a 3.36 ERA to go along with a career-high 211 strikeouts. This is after he had a 5-3 record, a 3.96 ERA, and 80 strikeouts in 61 relief appearances with Los Angeles in 2025.

With numbers like these, Detmers would be a major pickup for Boston if acquired. The fit looks very good on paper, too. Thus, it will be interesting to see if they can land him from here.