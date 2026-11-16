Red Sox Legend Jon Lester Gets Career News From Hall of Fame

Jon Lester was one of the great pitchers of his generation no matter the time of year.

But in October, there was something extra special about Lester. First for the Boston Red Sox and then for the Chicago Cubs, Lester became a legend in the playoffs, and specifically in the World Series.

That’s a big part of why some will spend the days and weeks ahead making the case that Lester belongs in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

Lester is one of 14 newcomers who were officially announced a part of this year’s ballot on Monday. Most of the newbies won’t even remain on the ballot after one year.

For Lester, it’s a bit trickier, but a case can be made on his behalf.

Jon Lester Hall of Fame News

It was always expected that Lester would be on the Hall of Fame ballot. Nominees have to have played 10 years in MLB, and they are first eligible five years after they last appeared in a major league game, so this was the timeline for Lester.

Now, it’s a matter of whether or not he can get in.

The Athletic’s Tyler Kepner wrote a column on Monday in which he took a look at Lester, and this is part of what he wrote:

The World Series MVP award was first given in 1955. Since then, no pitcher has performed better than Jon Lester without winning it. Lester appeared in three World Series, two for the Boston Red Sox and one for the Chicago Cubs. In six games (five starts) he was 4-1 with a 1.77 ERA, and his victories carry outsized importance. In 2007, a year after he was diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma, Lester captured the clincher in Colorado. In 2013, he beat the St. Louis Cardinals (and their ace, Adam Wainwright) twice. In 2016, he stifled the Indians while facing elimination in Game 5 at Wrigley Field, then held a Game 7 lead for three tense middle innings in Cleveland.

Lester rose to the occasion in October, but he was no slouch the rest of the year, either.

Will Jon Lester Make the Hall of Fame?

Lester has a legitimate case to make the Hall of Fame.

“Combine his October heroics with 10 or so standout seasons, and Lester — a 200-game winner — has a Lefty Gomez kind of case for Cooperstown,” Kepner wrote.

Pitching wins seem likely to never again reach the heights that they once did, so that can’t be the only metric to determine whether a starter is a Hall of Famer.

Lester delivered in the biggest games and was really darn good throughout the regular season, too. Don’t count him out here.

To remain on the ballot after the first year, a player needs 5% of the vote. Lester should get that easily, and then it’s a matter of eventually climbing to 75% of the vote for election over the course of 10 years on the ballot.