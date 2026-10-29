Boston Red Sox Sign 24-Year-Old Immediately After World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series over the Tampa Bay Rays after a 4-1 Game 5 win at Tropicana Field.

Immediately after Milwaukee won its first World Series in franchise history, the Boston Red Sox reportedly signed a 24-year-old.

Boston Red Sox Re-Sign 24-Year-Old RHP Angel Bastardo After World Series

Getty ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 20: Chief Baseball Officer for the Boston Red Sox Craig Breslow walks on the field before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mark Taylor/Getty Images)

The Red Sox have re-signed right-hander Angel Bastardo to a minor league deal, according to Beisbol FR’s Francys Romero.

The deal includes an invitation to spring training.

Getty DUNEDIN, FLORIDA – MARCH 03: Angel Bastardo #99 of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch in the third inning against team Canada during a game at TD Ballpark on March 03, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Romero wrote on X:

Source: Right-hander pitcher Angel Bastardo re-signed with the Boston Red Sox on a minor league deal for 2027, including an MLB Spring Training invite.

Bastardo, 24, went 6-1, 4.84 ERA and 73 SO in 54.1 IP with Triple-A Worcester in 2026, averaging 96.2 MPH on his fastball.

Looking at Angel Bastardo

Getty DUNEDIN, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 20: Angel Bastardo #99 of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during photo day at the Toronto Blue Jays Player Development Complex on February 20, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Red Sox signed Bastardo to a minor league contract on July 2, 2018.

The right-hander is from Moron, Venezuela.

Getty DUNEDIN, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 20: Angel Bastardo #99 of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during photo day at the Toronto Blue Jays Player Development Complex on February 20, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays selected Bastardo in the 2024 Rule 5 Draft.

He missed the entire 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Getty DUNEDIN, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 20: Angel Bastardo #99 of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during photo day at the Toronto Blue Jays Player Development Complex on February 20, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bastardo played for the Blue Jays in 2026 spring training.

Since Bastardo didn’t make Toronto’s 2026 Opening Day roster as a Rule 5 pick, he was returned to the Red Sox.

Getty DUNEDIN, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 20: Angel Bastardo #99 of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during photo day at the Toronto Blue Jays Player Development Complex on February 20, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

He posted a 4.64 ERA with 73 strikeouts over 54 1/3 innings at Triple-A this year.

Over his minor league career, Bastardo has posted a 4.74 ERA with 430 strikeouts over 381 2/3 innings.

Looking at the Boston Red Sox’s Season

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Manager Chad Tracy of the Boston Red Sox removes Sonny Gray #54 from the game against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Red Sox finished the regular season with an 87-75 record. They made the postseason as the second American League Wild Card team.

The New York Yankees swept the Red Sox 2-0 in the Wild Card round at Yankee Stadium.