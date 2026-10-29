Boston Red Sox Sign 24-Year-Old Immediately After World Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Interim manager Chad Tracy #17 of the Boston Red Sox looks on before a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Source: Right-hander pitcher Angel Bastardo re-signed with the Boston Red Sox on a minor league deal for 2027, including an MLB Spring Training invite.
Bastardo, 24, went 6-1, 4.84 ERA and 73 SO in 54.1 IP with Triple-A Worcester in 2026, averaging 96.2 MPH on his fastball.
Looking at Angel Bastardo
The Red Sox signed Bastardo to a minor league contract on July 2, 2018.
The right-hander is from Moron, Venezuela.
The Toronto Blue Jays selected Bastardo in the 2024 Rule 5 Draft.
He missed the entire 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Bastardo played for the Blue Jays in 2026 spring training.
Since Bastardo didn’t make Toronto’s 2026 Opening Day roster as a Rule 5 pick, he was returned to the Red Sox.
He posted a 4.64 ERA with 73 strikeouts over 54 1/3 innings at Triple-A this year.
Over his minor league career, Bastardo has posted a 4.74 ERA with 430 strikeouts over 381 2/3 innings.
Looking at the Boston Red Sox’s Season
The Red Sox finished the regular season with an 87-75 record. They made the postseason as the second American League Wild Card team.
The New York Yankees swept the Red Sox 2-0 in the Wild Card round at Yankee Stadium.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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