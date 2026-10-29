Trade: Boston Red Sox Send 29-Year-Old to Athletics After World Series

We have our first trade of the MLB offseason!

The Boston Red Sox have traded four-year MLB outfielder Nate Eaton to the Athletics, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Nightengale wrote on X: First trade of the off-season. The Red Sox trade Nate Eaton to the Athletics

According to Beisbol FR’s Francys Romero, the Red Sox acquired right-hander Jareth Rayo in the deal.

Romero wrote on X:

The Athletics acquired Nate Eaton from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for RHP Jareth Rayo, a Nicaraguan minor league pitcher who played in the Dominican Summer League in 2026, per sources.

First with the trade @BNightengale

Rayo, 18, signed with the Athletics for a $70,000 bonus during the 2024-25 international signing period.

Boston Red Sox Trade Nate Eaton to Athletics

Eaton has four years of big-league experience.

He appeared in just 24 games with Boston this past season, hitting .160/.300/.260. He is 29 years old and can play outfield and third base.

Looking at Nate Eaton’s Career

The Kansas City Royals selected Eaton in the 21st round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Virginia Military Institute.

He made his MLB debut with the Royals in 2022.

Eaton appeared in 72 games with Kansas City from 2022-23.

He spent the 2024 season in the Royals’ minor league system and then elected free agency, allowing him to sign with the Red Sox.

Eaton appeared in 65 games with Boston over the past two seasons.

Over his four-year MLB career, Eaton has hit .221/.294/.307 with three home runs, 23 RBI and 25 stolen bases.

In eight postseason plate appearances with the Red Sox over the past two seasons, Eaton has gone 2-for-7 with two doubles and a walk.