Red Sox Poach Coach From Rival American League Club

Following a 10-17 start to the 2026 MLB season, the Boston Red Sox fired manager Alex Cora and multiple members of the coaching staff.

After their season came to a close at the hands of the rival New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card playoff round, they officially named former interim manager Chad Tracy as their permanent manager and signed him to a three-year contract through the 2029 season.

And now, the Red Sox have announced another notable addition to their coaching staff.

The Boston Red Sox Have Hired Jason Bell From The Houston Astros

The Astros, after being swept in the American League Wild Card series by the Chicago White Sox, announced that manager Joe Espada would not be returning.

Additionally, Jason Bell, who had been serving as Major League field coordinator and outfield coach, departed – and has joined the Red Sox, according to Astros beat writer Brian McTaggart.

“Source: Jason Bell, who served last year as the Astros’ Major League field coordinator and outfield coach and had spent a decade with the organization, is leaving the club to join the Major League staff with the Boston Red Sox,” McTaggart wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Bell began coaching in college before joining the Astros organization in 2017 as a development coach. He managed the Tri-City ValleyCats to a league championship in 2018, then spent several years in Houston’s player-development system before reaching the major league staff in 2024.

Bell served as the Astros’ field coordinator and outfield coach in 2025 and 2026, while also gaining international experience with Puerto Rico and Israel.

Chad Tracy Was Named The Club’s Full-Time Manager And Signed To An Extension

After finishing 77-58 and making the playoffs, the Red Sox decided to make Tracy, who was named the interim manager following Cora’s firing, their full-time manager.

They also signed him to a three year extension.

“Today is a great day for the Boston Red Sox organization,” said Red Sox president/CEO Sam Kennedy. “We couldn’t be more pleased with the news of earlier today. We’ve had a roller coaster of a year and a season, and we are just so pleased to make these announcements.”