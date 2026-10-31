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Wife Of Beloved Boston Red Sox Legend Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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BOSTON - JULY 17: Johnny Damon #18 of the Boston Red Sox walks back to the dugout after flying out against the New York Yankees during their game at Fenway Park on July 17, 2005 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Yankees defeated the Red Sox 5-3. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Johnny Damon is one of the most beloved players in Boston Red Sox history.

He was a fan favorite during his time with the franchise (and helped them win their historic 2004 World Series title).

Wife Of Beloved Red Sox Legend Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyJohnny Damon of the Boston Red Sox sits in the dugout prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on August 25, 2005.

Recently, Damon’s wife (Michelle) has been sharing content from their trip to Thailand to Instagram.

She wrote in her latest post: “Another amazing day in paradise! Beautiful weather, breathtaking views and plenty of fun on the water! From soaking up the sunshine to playing with all the water toys, it was one of those days you wish would never end! Making memories and loving every minute! Well except for Dreanna who was sea sick most of the day but then she got her sea legs at the end….. better later than never! 😅”

Michelle also made another post the day before.

She wrote: “Thailand, you REALLY know how to throw a party! They call this the Disney of Thailand and considering we live in Orlando, we were quite intrigued to check it out! Carnival Magic in Phuket was an absolute explosion of color, lights, music, and MAGIC! Millions of twinkling lights, larger-than-life attractions, spectacular performances, and enough sparkle to make Vegas jealous! We brought the whole crew for a night of fun, and WOW… this place did not disappoint! From the incredible displays to the magical atmosphere, it was like stepping into a whole different world! Another unforgettable night making memories with our crazy crew! Thailand, you continue to amaze us! 🇹🇭”

Looking At Damon

GettyNew York Yankee Johnny Damon and his wife Michelle poses for a photo at the top of the Empire State Building on November 24, 2009 in New York City. Johnny Damon was a guest speaker to proclaim today as Jimmie Johnson Day in NYC.

Damon had initially started out his career with the Kansas City Royals (six seasons).

He then spent one season with the Athletics before his four-year run in Boston.

During his time with the franchise, Damon made the only two MLB All-Star Games of his career.

GettyLeft fielder Johnny Damon #18 of the New York Yankees stands on second base after hitting a double against the Seattle Mariners June 30, 2009 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Damon would win another World Series title with the New York Yankees in 2009.

He finished his career with the Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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