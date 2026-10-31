Wife Of Beloved Boston Red Sox Legend Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Johnny Damon is one of the most beloved players in Boston Red Sox history.

He was a fan favorite during his time with the franchise (and helped them win their historic 2004 World Series title).

Wife Of Beloved Red Sox Legend Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Recently, Damon’s wife (Michelle) has been sharing content from their trip to Thailand to Instagram.

She wrote in her latest post: “Another amazing day in paradise! Beautiful weather, breathtaking views and plenty of fun on the water! From soaking up the sunshine to playing with all the water toys, it was one of those days you wish would never end! Making memories and loving every minute! Well except for Dreanna who was sea sick most of the day but then she got her sea legs at the end….. better later than never! 😅”

Michelle also made another post the day before.

She wrote: “Thailand, you REALLY know how to throw a party! They call this the Disney of Thailand and considering we live in Orlando, we were quite intrigued to check it out! Carnival Magic in Phuket was an absolute explosion of color, lights, music, and MAGIC! Millions of twinkling lights, larger-than-life attractions, spectacular performances, and enough sparkle to make Vegas jealous! We brought the whole crew for a night of fun, and WOW… this place did not disappoint! From the incredible displays to the magical atmosphere, it was like stepping into a whole different world! Another unforgettable night making memories with our crazy crew! Thailand, you continue to amaze us! 🇹🇭”

Looking At Damon

Damon had initially started out his career with the Kansas City Royals (six seasons).

He then spent one season with the Athletics before his four-year run in Boston.

During his time with the franchise, Damon made the only two MLB All-Star Games of his career.

Damon would win another World Series title with the New York Yankees in 2009.

He finished his career with the Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians.