30-Year-Old Pitcher Released By Chicago Cubs After Season

Earlier this week, the Chicago Cubs had their season come to an end when they were swept by the San Diego Padres.

They lost the final game by a score of 4-1.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote: “The San Diego Padres overpower the Cubs and sweep them back into the Windy City with a 4-1 victory. The Cubs did not get a single extra-base hit in the series until Nico Hoerner’s double in the 9th inning . Pete Crow-Armstrong and Alex Bregman went 0-for-15.”

30-Year-Old Pitcher Elects Free Agency

Following their season, Corbin Martin elected free agency.

He will now be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 2): “RHP Corbin Martin elected free agency.”

Martin appeared in seven games for the Cubs early in the season.

He was later designated for assignment (and outrighted to the Minor Leagues).

MLB.com wrote (on May 10): “Chicago Cubs sent RHP Corbin Martin outright to Iowa Cubs.”

However, Martin suffered an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on August 6): “Iowa Cubs transferred RHP Corbin Martin from the 7-day injured list to the 60-day injured list.”

Looking At Martin’s Career

Martin was picked in the 2nd round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He spent his rookie season with the Houston Astros.

The 30-year-old then had stops with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Baltimore Orioles (before the Cubs) over five seasons at the MLB level.

Martin struggled with a 10.80 ERA during his time with the Cubs this year.

He has gone 2-5 with a 6.81 ERA in 41 career games (10 starts).

It will be interesting to see if anyone picks him up ahead of Spring Training.

Looking At The Cubs

The Cubs finished the regular season as the second-place team in the National League Central with an 89-73 record.

They last won a World Series title during the 2016 season when Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo were still on the roster.