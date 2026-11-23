The Chicago Cubs are obviously in need of starting pitching. With basically all of their rotation at the end of 2026 now on the free agent market, they need to be in on a lot of targets and Japanese ace Hiromi Itoh just visited Chicago. It wasn’t specified whether he met with the Cubs or the Chicago White Sox, but if both teams have interest in him it could lead to a bidding war for his services.

Itoh is 29 years old and coming off a strong 2026 season. He had a 3.18 ERA in 172 and 2/3 innings pitched. He struck out 159 batters while walking 34. He’s been a remarkably consistent pitcher in the NBP for years now and it seems that he is finally ready to make the leap to MLB.

While the Cubs are obviously looking to contend after a disappointing end to the 2026 season with an early exit in the Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres, the White Sox are also looking to build upon a surprisingly strong campaign in which they made it to the ALDS.

Both franchises can make a case that they are a better destination for a Japanese pitcher transitioning to a new league and new culture. The Cubs have shown in recent years how players like Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki have come to the U.S. and performed well. Of course, the fact that Imanaga and Suzuki are both free agents and may depart for other teams could make it harder for Chicago to land Itoh if he fears that he won’t have any Japanese teammates to help him acclimate to new surroundings.

The White Sox signed Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami last year and he had a great season. He is under contract in 2027 so Itoh would have at least one Japanese teammate if he went to the South Side.

Cubs have deeper pockets than the White Sox in Hiromi Itoh pursuit

However, money often talks the loudest in free agency and the Cubs will likely be able to outbid the White Sox for Itoh if it came to that. The Cubs had a payroll around $250 million for the 2026 season while the White Sox had a payroll around $100 million. Maybe the White Sox feel their timeline has advanced enough to be aggressive in free agency though and outbidding the Cubs for Itoh would make it very clear what their intentions are for 2027.

Now, Itoh is not going to earn a contract north of $300 million like Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He is projected to earn a fairly modest two-year, $20 million deal but maybe that number will be driven up. abit if both Chicago teams like him.

The Cubs are likely going to be connected to a lot of starters especially now that the biggest domino in the pitching market has fallen with Tarik Skubal going to the New York Mets. The fact that Itoh was in Chicago is notable and it sets the stage for a potential offseason battle between the North Side and the South Side.