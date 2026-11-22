The Chicago Cubs are reportedly among the teams keen on NPB star Teruaki Sato. Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reported on Nov. 19 that the Cubs have extensively scouted Sato, so it will be interesting to see if Chicago does make a serious run at the 27-year-old slugger.

In 2026 for the Hanshin Tigers, Sato captured the Central League Triple Crown, leading the league in batting average (.306), home runs (39), and RBIs (106). As a result, it’s no surprise that Chicago would want to add their bat to their lineup.

Moreover, Lance Brozdowski of Marquee Sports Network noted that Sato would be ideal for the Cubs’ lineup should they lose Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki in free agency this offseason.

“If you’re trying to address the loss of power, there really aren’t a lot of guys on the free agent market that I think you can do it for and not really overpay,” Brozdowski said in a Nov. 20 video from Marquee Sports Network. “So, I’m gonna go to Teruaki Sato, currently over in NPB, kind of a fascinating player… Now, he has gargantuan power, but we really don’t have much precedent around how a guy who’s this aggressive will acclimate to major league pitching.

“So, within that, I think he will be slightly depressed from a monetary standpoint, where he’s not going to land at $25, $26, $27 million a year. Maybe you could get him in the low 20s, and he provides a ton of upside from a power standpoint, which the Cubs clearly need to replace.”

What Would Teruaki Sato Potentially Bring to Cubs?

Moreover, Brozdowski shared a quick analysis of what he sees from the player and what type of bat Sato would bring to the Cubs lineup, should Chicago land the Japanese star.

“If you compare him to [Munetaka] Murakami, who just came over last year, Murakami, when he was coming over, everyone’s concerned about how much he missed in the zone, but they were like, ‘Hey, that middle line there, chase rate. He doesn’t chase a lot. So he understands what the zone is. Maybe he’s just a bit passive of a hitter,'” Brozdowski added.

“Sato is a very swing-happy player. This is somewhat unprecedented relative to all the other names that have come over from Japan in the last four or five years. [Kazuma] Okamoto, Seiya Suzuki, [and] Masataka Yoshida, all those guys have been passive. This is the first hitter we’ve seen from NPB with this pedigree coming over where he swings a lot.”

Phillies Are Also Reportedly Eyeing Teruaki Sato

Another team reportedly looking to land Sato is the Philadelphia Phillies. In the Nov. 16 edition of “Fair Territory,” MLB insider Ken Rosenthal shared his blunt assessment of Sato’s potential fit in Philadelphia.

“[The Phillies are] definitely in [on Sato],” Rosenthal said. “They definitely see him as an outfielder. Now, the question is, should [Phillies fans] get [their] hopes up for Sato? I don’t know about that. It’s free agency. Again, anything can happen. I’m not waffling here. You just don’t know.

“But Sato is a guy that would fit. They need to improve their offense. They want to establish a foothold in Japan. They’ve been trying to do that. They wanted [Yoshinobu] Yamamoto but didn’t really get very far in that pursuit. So, Sato, from that perspective, would be a really good fit. He would play right field, maybe, and Harper would go back to first.”