Seiya Suzuki is one of the Chicago Cubs‘ free agents, and while the Japanese outfielder is testing the market, the question is whether he should leave the North Side.

Suzuki had a batting average of .270 with 147 hits, 26 home runs, 86 RBIs, and 96 runs scored in 143 games, per StatMuse. As a result, that’s a lot of offensive production that the Cubs could lose in their lineup.

Alex Cohen of Marquee Sports Network believes that Chicago shouldn’t take the risk of losing Suzuki’s offensive production.

“Bring back Seiya Suzuki,” Cohen said in a Nov. 20 video from Marquee Sports Network. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. And you have one of the best right-handed hitters in all of baseball over the last three years.

“Seiya Suzuki’s been a monster in the Cubs lineup, a big reason why he won the team’s Silver Slugger. He’s been such a stable force, playing the outfield. He was also DH back in 2025.”

Since his first season with the Cubs in 2022, Suzuki has had a batting average of .269 with 683 hits, 113 homers, 382 RBIs, and 374 runs scored in 675 games, per StatMuse.

S eiya Suzuki Has Been Productive During Time With Cubs

Moreover, Cohen notes that Suzuki has been productive during his five seasons in Chicago, which is why the Cubs should look to keep him, as the team knows what the veteran brings to the table.

“Just being able to have a right-handed hitter in the middle of the order, a guy who gets on base at an above-league-average clip and also hits a lot of home runs,” Cohen added.

“In [Suzuki’s] first five major league seasons with the Cubs, this company: Kris Bryant, Ernie Banks, Seiya Suzuki, Kyle Schwarber, Ron Santo. So you have an MVP, a Hall of Famer, Seiya, a perennial All-Star, and a Hall of Famer. Keep Seiya Suzuki in a Cubs uniform.”

It will be interesting to see if Suzuki and the Cubs could work out a contract that keeps him in the North Side for the remainder of his MLB career. If not, there will be no shortage of suitors in free agency looking to land the Japanese outfielder.

Blue Jays Are Potential Landing Spot for S eiya Suzuki in Free Agency

If the Cubs were open to keeping Suzuki, they’d face competition. On Nov. 14, The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon reported, citing a source, that Suzuki is a player that the Toronto Blue Blue Jays quite like.

Furthermore, Bannon believes that the veteran outfielder would solve a few of the Blue Jays’ needs in their lineup.

“No free agent would address Toronto’s greatest need this winter more than Suzuki,” Bannon wrote in his Nov. 14 report. “They need power, reliability and someone to scare lefties. Atkins, at the GM meetings, acknowledged an outfield addition is the easiest path to improving the Jays’ offence.

“Suzuki would’ve led qualified Jays with his .841 OPS last season. He’s hit over 20 homers in each of the last four seasons, rarely chases and improved to become one of the best defensive right fielders in the National League in 2026.”