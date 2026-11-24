Because the Chicago Cubs have been commonly connected to other pitchers this offseason, some suggest that Houston Astros closer Josh Hader is a good fit for the organization. The proposed deal would send outfielder Kevin Alcántara, prospect Kane Kepley, and reliever Phil Maton. While much of the focus this offseason has been around the Cubs starting rotation, the bullpen is also a concern for Chicago.

Currently, Daniel Palencia, Ryan Zeferjahn, and Jacob Webb project to remain in their leverage roles to begin the year. None of those three inspired much confidence during the second half of the MLB season. A trade for Hader would help bolster the Cubs bullpen and give the team a go-to option in the most important spots. The team lacked that type of player this year.

The Houston Astros look to continue to get younger and dismantle their regressing core. Despite a division title in 2026, the Astros fired their general manager and skipper. The new regime in place could seek to reset their window. Hader still has plenty left in the tank, but he is one of their few major league assets who could receive a haul of players. Alcántara could finally receive a full-time role, and Kane Kepley has some legitimate upside. Fangraphs ranks Kepley as the fifth best prospect in the Cubs farm system.

Chicago Cubs Trade Suggestion For Houston Astros Closer Josh Hader

Hader currently is under contract for the next two seasons at $19 million per year. However, he is still completely worth that cost compared to what some of the best relievers are currently getting in free agency. In 2026, Hader pitched with a 1.01 earned run average and a 0.76 walks and hits allowed per innings pitched.

The Cubs bullpen ranked 28th in wins above replacement at -0.6 fWAR per fangraphs. However, they were still only 13th in earned run average at 3.90. Simply, the Cubs got the most out of a bullpen that was not that talented. One of the best defenses in baseball helped significantly in that regard. Hader would help uplift a unit in need of elite talent, but Chicago needs more than just him.

Cubs Bullpen In Dire Need of Better Options

The Chicago Cubs leave 2026 with great stories to hang their hat on like Pete Crow-Armstrong’s incredible MVP season. However, they also have familiar concerns to address, and skepticism exists if president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer can properly fix these issues. The Cubs have had similar problems with their pitching staff over the last several seasons. A plethora of transactions have been made to help add talent, but injuries plus regression have consistently prevented those players from succeeding. Whatever the Chicago Cubs decide to do moving forward, there will be plenty of suitors for the Astros closer. Hader is a likely candidate to move teams during this offseason or before the 2027 MLB Trade Deadline.