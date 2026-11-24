Looking at Former Chicago Cubs LHP Caleb Thielbar’s MLB Career

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Thielbar in the 18th round of the 2009 MLB Draft out of South Dakota State.

The Brewers released the southpaw after the 2010 season. He signed with the Minnesota Twins, his hometown team, in August 2011.

Theilbar made his MLB debut with the Twins in 2013.

The left-hander posted a 1.76 ERA in 46 innings in 2013 and a 3.40 ERA in 47 2/3 innings in 2014. He made just six appearances for Minnesota in 2015, spending most of the season in the minors.

From 2016-19, Thielbar pitched in the minor leagues. He even took a college pitching coach job after the 2019 season.

Thielbar, he rejoined the Twins organization for the 2020 season. He impressed in 2020, posting a 2.25 ERA over 20 innings. He proceeded to pitch for the Twins through the 2024 season.

After the 2024 season, Thielbar signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. He posted a 2.64 ERA over 58 innings in 2025.

The southpaw returned to Chicago for the 2026 season. He struggled in his second year with the Cubs, recording a 4.86 ERA in 50 innings. On the bright side, he struck out 60 batters over those 60 innings.

Thielbar has a career 3,45 ERA with 463 strikeouts in 428 innings across 10 MLB seasons. He has made roughly $15.7 million in his career, according to Spotrac.