The Chicago Cubs have proven in recent years that they can sign players straight from Japan and watch them have success in MLB. Both Seiya Suzuki and Shota Imanaga have been valuable contributors for Chicago in recent years, but they are both now free agents and could very possibly depart for another team. The Cubs might just replace them with two new players from Japan, though.

Per Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, the Cubs are in the mix for both the left-handed power threat Teruaki Sato and a versatile right-handed pitcher Kaima Taira, both of the NPB. They would both be great additions to the Cubs and would make it sting way less if Suzuki and Imanaga do sign elsewhere.

Sato has been a fearsome slugger for years. The 27-year-old hit 79 home runs over the course of the last two seasons and hit .306/.383/.609 in 2026. He has played third base but is also viewed as a corner outfielder. It wouldn’t be a surprise if his defense was a little bit lacking in the outfield at first especially as he adjusts to the windy confines of Wrigley Field, but as long as he provides power the Cubs will likely tolerate growing pains defensively.

Estimates on his salary differ as some think he will earn a five-year, $80 million deal while others like Jim Bowden of The Athletic think he will get a five-year, $140 million contract. Maybe he ends up signing a shorter-term deal like Munetaka Murakami did last offseason with the Chicago White Sox.

Suzuki has been a really good power bat for the Cubs the last few seasons so Sato could be the perfect guy to come in and replace his production offensively.

Cubs can sign Kaima Taira to boost the pitching staff

As for Taira, he is not strictly a starter as he had 31 saves as a reliever during the 2025 season. He proved in 2026 that he can be a legitimate starter as he had a 1.36 ERA in 146 innings pitched. He is a shorter guy at 5-foot-8 but he is strong as he weighs 210 pounds. The Cubs could use him as a starter but if they feel it would be better to ease him into MLB as a reliever that’s a valid route as well.

Contract projections have him making in the neighborhood of $15-20 million per season. That would not be a terrible deal compared to some of the other contracts that starters on the free agent market are likely to earn. The Cubs need more starters since basically their entire rotation from the end of the 2026 season is now on the market.

The Cubs are obviously looking to contend and it may not be a bad idea to sign both players so they have another Japanese teammate to help them acclimate to a completely different environment. Losing two Japanese players but replacing them with two new ones might just be one of the smartest things Chicago can do this offseason.