Chicago Cubs Predicted to Sign Star Pitcher to $110M Deal in Huge Move

The Chicago Cubs are entering this offseason with the goal of strengthening their roster.

After a disappointing postseason, it is clear that Chicago needs to bring in some upgrades this offseason. This is especially the case when it comes to their pitching rotation.

Due to this, the Cubs are now being predicted to sign one of this year’s top free agent pitchers in a major move.

Chicago Cubs Predicted to Sign Star Pitcher to Huge Deal

MLB Trade Rumors’ Steve Adams recently predicted that the Cubs will sign star pitcher Freddy Peralta to a five-year, $110 million contract.

“Some clubs might try to sway Peralta with short-term, high-AAV deals — perhaps even with an early opt-out opportunity. Whether he accepts such a structure is up to his personal preference, but as he heads into his age-31 season, Peralta’s broader track record and Rays rebound ought to be enough to command a long-term deal. The Rays aren’t going to re-sign him at this price, but clubs like the Giants, Padres, Blue Jays, White Sox, Orioles, Red Sox and Cubs (where Peralta’s former skipper Craig Counsell is in the dugout) all make sense, Adams wrote. “Steve’s pick: Cubs.”

With the Cubs needing pitching help, it makes sense that they are being linked to Peralta. He would have the potential to be an excellent addition to the front half of their starting rotation. Thus, it would not be surprising at all if the Cubs are in the mix for him this offseason.

This is especially so when noting that the Cubs have multiple free agent pitchers. Due to this, Chicago needs to add at least one impactful starting pitcher this offseason, and Peralta would provide them with just that.

Taking a Look at Peralta

Peralta appeared in 32 games this season split between the New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays. During them, he posted a 10-11 record, a 4.42 ERA, and 156 strikeouts. However, he notably improved with the Rays. This is because he had a 5-2 record and a 3.25 ERA in 10 regular season games with Tampa after the move.

Peralta also allowed one run or fewer in four out of his five postseason appearances for the Rays this fall. While he had a tough outing during the Rays’ Game 3 World Series loss to the Brewers, his overall playoff performance should lead to him generating a lot of interest this offseason.

Given the Cubs’ need for pitching help, they should be in the mix for Peralta this offseason. This is especially so when noting that the two-time All-Star also had a 17-6 record and a 2.70 ERA in 33 games with the Brewers during the 2025 season.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Cubs end up landing Peralta from here.