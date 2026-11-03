Chicago Cubs Predicted to Land 3-Time All-Star Pitcher to $55M Deal

The Chicago Cubs should be one of the more aggressive teams this offseason to bolster their roster.

Chicago is in a win-now window, as the Cubs are one of the top teams in the NL. One area of need for the Cubs is starting pitching, as the rotation was a major issue.

Chicago lost in the Wild Card round to the San Diego Padres.

Chicago Cubs Predicted to Sign Sonny Gray

The Cubs traded for Kevin Gausman at the deadline, but he is likely to sign elsewhere or retire this offseason.

So, Chicago should look to add a starting pitcher or two this offseason. With free agency opening, MLB analyst Darragh McDonald of MLBTradeRumors predicted the Cubs will sign Sonny Gray to a two-year, $55 million deal.

“Gray’s first season in Boston produced a resurgence,” the article read. “After two seasons in St. Louis with an ERA just over 4.00, the former No. 18 overall pick, Cy Young Award runner-up and three-time All-Star posted a 2.72 ERA across 169 terrific innings for the BoSox. …

“Gray has a big-game reputation, and virtually any club in the game is going to consider him a viable playoff starter — if not a potential Game 1 option. His age is going to cap him at two years, and it’s possible he’ll take a one-year deal — or two with an opt-out — because he’s been vocal since the season ended about contemplating retirement in order to spend more time with his young family. Gray has stated that he plans to pitch in 2027 but hasn’t committed beyond that. Darragh’s pick: Cubs.”

Gray would likely have an opt-out after the first year, as it could be one-and-done. Yet, a three-time All-Star would be a top-of-the-rotation starter for the Cubs.

Despite being 37, Gray is still a stellar starter and would be a nice upgrade for the Cubs. He went 18-5 with a 2.72 ERA in 29 starts with the Red Sox, which will help boost his market.

Chicago Needs Pitching Help

The Cubs faltered last season in large part due to the lack of pitching.

Chicago’s rotation struggled and, heading into the offseason, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said they need to upgrade their pitching staff.

“The overall quality of the pitching has to improve,” Hoyer said. “When I think about our offseason, and when I think about seasons to come, that has to be the goal — to get our pitching infrastructure and pitching quality to the level of our position-player group.”

Luckily, there are several impact starting pitchers available in free agency that the Cubs can pursue.