Recently Acquired Chicago Cubs Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The Chicago Cubs had a strong regular season led by a talented roster.

That said, they got swept by the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card Series.

Recently Acquired Chicago Cubs Star Becomes Free Agent

During the middle of the season, the Cubs acquired David Peterson in a trade with the New York Mets.

MLB.com wrote (on June 25): “New York Mets traded LHP David Peterson to Chicago Cubs for 3B Cole Mathis.”

It’s now been announced that Peterson has officially become a free agent.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “LHP David Peterson elected free agency.”

Peterson will be a very intriguing free agent to hit the market.

Looking At Peterson

Peterson was picked in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the Mets before the trade to Chicago.

In 2025, Peterson made the MLB All-Star Game.