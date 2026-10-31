MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 06: Manager Craig Counsell of the Chicago Cubs looks on from the dugout during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game two of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 06, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The Chicago Cubs had a strong regular season led by a talented roster.
MLB.com wrote (on June 25): “New York Mets traded LHP David Peterson to Chicago Cubs for 3B Cole Mathis.”
It’s now been announced that Peterson has officially become a free agent.
He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB this winter.
MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “LHP David Peterson elected free agency.”
Peterson will be a very intriguing free agent to hit the market.
Looking At Peterson
Peterson was picked in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft.
He spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with the Mets before the trade to Chicago.
In 2025, Peterson made the MLB All-Star Game.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Chicago Cubs had a strong regular season led by a talented roster.That said, they got swept by the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card Series.Recently Acquired Chicago Cubs Star Becomes Free AgentDuring the middle of the season, the Cubs acquired David Peterson in a trade with the New York Mets.MLB.com wrote (on June […]
Recently Acquired Chicago Cubs Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent