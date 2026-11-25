The New York Mets are not done revamping their roster just yet. So far, top exec David Stearns has made the biggest splash of the MLB offseason by signing superstar pitcher Tarik Skubal. The massive deal is a record-setting nine-year, $450 million contract. New York also addressed another key need by bringing in Paul Goldschmidt on a one-year, $8 million move.

Nevertheless, Stearns and the Mets still want to add a few more players soon. The Athletic’s Tim Britton is now claiming that New York needs another mid-tier starter. Although Skubal and Nolan McLean are an impressive one-two punch, the team’s rotation quickly fades after them. The reporter even suggests that Stearns would be interested in Michael King or Clay Holmes.

There is, however, a significant catch in the situation. The New York Mets prefer to offer one of these starters a two-year deal. Nevertheless, both are somewhat likely to receive three-year offers. In fact, Britton even recently projected King to get a three-year, $78 million deal in free agency, and Holmes to get a three-year, $57 million contract. The reporter named the Mets as potential landing spots for both aces.

King, who is younger than Holmes, is almost certain to get a three-year offer. New York, however, could get lucky if other MLB teams are resistant to giving the former Met a similar deal. Holmes just finished off a three-year, $38 million contract with the Chicago Cubs, but the original agreement was with the New York Mets.

Clay Holmes Previously Raved About His Time With the New York Mets

During his time with the New York Mets, Holmes established himself as a quality starting pitcher. Before joining the club, he was mostly used as a reliever. Nevertheless, the veteran righty posted a 3.26 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 42 appearances with the Mets before being dealt. Stearns and Co. could definitely use a pitcher like this in their rotation.

Holmes also seems willing to re-join the Mets. After being traded from New York to Chicago this summer, the star pitcher penned a thank-you note to Mets fans. “To the fans, thank you,” wrote Holmes. “You welcomed me and my wife from day one, supported us through the highs and the lows, and truly made New York feel like home. Wearing a Mets uniform was something I’ll always be proud of.”

The New York Mets, however, will face competition from several MLB teams in the chase for Holmes. The San Francisco Giants were recently named as a top potential landing spot for the veteran ace. San Francisco is desperately looking to bring in starters this winter, and the former Met would fit in nicely there.

New York Could Turn to Another Former Cubs Pitcher

If Holmes receives a longer contract offer elsewhere, the New York Mets will have to target other pitchers. Interestingly, two other former Cubs players would seemingly be a match for Stearns. Veterans Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd are capable mid-level starters and likely to receive shorter deals.

Britton previously predicted Imanaga to get a two-year, $34 million contract this offseason. Boyd, on the other hand, is projected to receive a one-year, $15 million offer. Both former All-Stars put up solid numbers in 2026, although Imanaga edged his teammate in most statistical categories on the season.