The Los Angeles Dodgers drafted right-hander Bailey Ober in 2016, in the 23rd round. Ober chose instead to stay at College of Charleston in South Carolina where he had already pitched two seasons.

Another year saw the 6-foot-9, 260-pound right-hander strike out 73 while walking only 11 in 56 Coastal Athletic Association innings. That was good enough to get him drafted again, this time in 12th round by the Minnesota Twins.

By 2026, Ober was the Twins’ starting pitcher in their home opener. But on Friday, MLB’s deadline for clubs to decide whether to tender — that is, offer — new contracts to players who don’t already have them, the Twins cut Ober loose, according to a report by MLB.com senior correspondent Mark Feinsand.

Minnesota non-tendered Ober on Friday, sending the 31-year-old righty and his 38-37 career won-loss record and 4.15 ERA suddenly into free agency after six seasons in their rotation.

Ober has logged nearly 748 2/3 big-league innings, and his exit leaves Minnesota with open questions about the club’s 2027 rotation.

Ober’s professional baseball journey started with a team he never played for. The Dodgers drafted him in the 23rd round in 2016, 701st overall, out of the College of Charleston, after he went 7-4 with a 3.53 ERA that spring. It came a year after Tommy John surgery erased his 2015 season. Ober chose to go back to school rather than join the Dodgers’ farm system.

Bailey Ober’s Size Sets Him Apart in MLB

A native of Huntersville, North Carolina, born July 12, 1995, Ober went to the Twins in the 12th round a year later, 346th overall. He climbed the minor league ladder and debuted in the majors May 18, 2021. Every big-league inning since has come in Minnesota, where Ober went 38-37 with a 4.15 ERA, 700 strikeouts and a 1.15 WHIP in 140 games.

Compared with Ober’s 6-foot-9, 260-pound physique, the average pitcher on 2023 40-man rosters (the latest year in which full data are available) measured about 6-foot-2½ and 210 pounds. That makes Ober more than six inches taller and roughly 50 pounds heavier than the typical big league hurler, and pitchers rank as the tallest position group in baseball.

Only two pitchers have measured at 6-foot-11, Jon Rauch and Sean Hjelle, so Ober stands two inches shy of the record. Hjelle, formerly the majors’ tallest active player, signed with Japan’s Orix Buffaloes in January, which leaves Ober among the tallest players left in the majors. He had ranked second among the tallest active players, behind only Hjelle.

On the scale, Ober ranked 16th among the heaviest active players on a 2025 list, trailing Félix Bautista and Tony Santillan, both at 285 pounds.

Why the Minnesota Twins Non-Tendered Bailey Ober

So why would Minnesota walk away from a pitcher who posted a 3.98 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings in 2024 and gave them 131 innings in 24 starts this season? Velocity is the starting point. His average fastball fell from 91.7 mph that year to 88.0 mph this season, which “isn’t sustainable for a big-league pitcher,” according to Twins Daily.

The strikeouts followed the velocity. Ober’s strikeout rate dropped from 26.9 percent in 2024 to 19.2 percent in 2025 and 17.1 percent in 2026, while his ERA climbed to 5.10 in 2025 before settling at 4.47 this year, with a 1.30 WHIP and 96 strikeouts in 131 innings. An elbow problem complicated 2026, too. Ober was shut down in May with right elbow inflammation, though an MRI showed the ligament graft from his Tommy John surgery was intact.

Money entered the picture. Ober earned $5.2 million this season, and a raise to a projected $6.9 million for 2027, his final year of arbitration, would have followed, according to MLB Trade Rumors‘ Matt Swartz.

Rotation depth is a factor, as well. Pablo López is still working back from Tommy John surgery, while Connor Prielipp made 22 starts as a rookie and Zebby Matthews has earned regular starts, too, according to Sports Illustrated.

A non-tendered player can sign with any club, whether on a major league deal or a minor league contract. Ober hits the market days before the sport’s collective bargaining agreement expires on Dec. 1.