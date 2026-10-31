Reds’ Emilio Pagan Declines Player Option, Becomes Free Agent

The Cincinnati Reds have big news on Emilio Pagan, and it’s not positive. Pagan has declined his $ 10 million player option for 2027 and will become a free agent, according to Francys Romero.

Pagan (age 35) had a solid 2026 campaign with the Reds, posting a 5-1 record, a 3.38 ERA in 45 games (42.2 innings), and 45 strikeouts with a 1.03 WHIP.

Pagan will Now Test Free Agency Relief Pitching Market

Pagan will now test the free-agent market, in which practically every team year-round is looking for relief/bullpen help. Pagan joins a free-agent class for relievers that features Adrian Morejon, Garrett Whitlock, David Bednar, Paul Blackburn, and JoJo Romero, to name a few.

Pagan is an older relief pitcher, but has been mostly consistent over the last several seasons in Cincinnati and with clubs such as the Twins and Rays.

The free agent market for relief pitching is rather thin, as is the entire free-agent class this offseason; it’s one of the weaker classes. With the MLB lockout approaching December 1st, it will be interesting to see what Pagan’s market becomes, whether that involves a return to Cincinnati or him being on a different club for the 2027 season and beyond.

One thing pagan really excelled at is limiting walks, posting just a 6.3 walk percentage in 2026, per Baseball Savant. Pagan also had an above-average K percentage at 25.9 percent, according to Baseball Savant.

Underlying Causes For Concern With Emilio Pagan Moving Forward

As for potential concerns, Pagan did have high barrel, ground ball, and hard-hit percentages against him in 2026, per Baseball Savant. Given his age and recent success, but also some down seasons in 2018, 2021, and 2022, it’s difficult to predict what kind of multi-year deal Pagan could land out on the open market given his age and these underlying metrics he’s put up in 2026, despite overall solid numbers with the Reds.

Pagan’s market will be one to watch throughout this 2026-27 offseason when it comes to analyzing the reliever market in general. The free agent market in general is more difficult to predict than in years past. With the CBA negotiations and current agreement set to expire on December 1st, teams are unsure what kind of salary implications will be imposed in the foreseeable future in 2027 and beyond.