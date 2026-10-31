Reds 3B With 351 Career Home Runs Hits Free Agent Market

The Cincinnati Reds turned down their mutual option with veteran third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who now hits the free-agent market.

Given that the Reds had placed Suarez on waivers during the season, it was clear the team was looking to move on from him at some point. Now, though, it’s official.

Reds Decline Mutual Option on Eugenio Suarez

The Reds announced on their social media that they have turned down their mutual option on Eugenio Suarez. As well, the team declined its mutual option on pitcher Pierce Johnson, and reliever Emilio Pagan turned down his player option, meaning three of the Reds’ players in 2026 are now free agents.

“Cincinnati Reds Transactions — October 31, 2026Declined the 2027 mutual options on the contracts of RHP Pierce Johnson and IF Eugenio Suárez. Both are now free agents. Emilio Pagán has declined the 2027 player option on his contract and is now a free agent. The Reds’ 40-man roster is at 35,” the Reds shared on their X account.

The Reds’ mutual option on Suarez was for $16 million dollars. Since this was a mutual option, even if Suarez wanted to have picked up his side of the option and take the money, the Reds also had to agree to pick up their side. But alas, they did not think he was worth that big a number next year, making him a free agent.

Eugenio Suarez MLB Career

The 35-year-old Suarez is a Venezuelan native who made his MLB debut in 2014 for the Detroit Tigers and was traded to the Reds after that season, where he would thrive.

From 2015 to 2021, Suarez starred for Cincinnati, including a 2019 season where he hit 49 home runs. He was also named a National League All-Star in 2018.

He has played 13 years in the big leagues with the Reds, Seattle Mariners, and Arizona Diamondbacks, clubbing 351 home runs, which puts him at an outside shot at 400 home runs if he can find a new home next season, though 500 runs is likely out of reach.

In 2026, Suarez hit .212 with 26 home runs for the Reds, while splitting time between designated hitter and third base for his long-time ball club.