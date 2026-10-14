Guardians’ Angel Genao Decision Looms Amid Specific Struggle

The Cleveland Guardians may have a decision to make in the days ahead that could define their season.

They’re now knotted up 1-1 in the ALCS with the Tampa Bay Rays after a defeat on Tuesday night. The series heads back to Cleveland for three games, and the Guardians likely need to win at least two of them to feel good about their chances in the best-of-seven series against the American League’s top team.

A spot in the World Series is on the line, so there’s no time to waste as far as making the right decisions going forward.

And it’s the shortstop position that’s now in the spotlight. The Guardians have relied on Brayan Rocchio at that spot all year, but Rocchio has struggled in the postseason.

Cleveland does have another option: Angel Genao. And there’s a case to be made that Genao should get his chance before it’s too late.

Brayan Rocchio Struggles

Rocchio, who was one of the clutchest hitters in MLB this season including four walk-off hits, has yet to make any imprint on the playoffs.

He is 2-for-22 in the postseason, an .091 batting average.

Both of his hits actually came in the same game, the 9-3 ALDS Game 3 win over the White Sox. He also had an RBI and a steal in that game.

Rocchio’s only other positive offensive game of the postseason came in ALDS Game 4 when he worked two walks and scored a run.

He had one walk in ALDS Game 1, as well.

Rocchio hasn’t reached base in the last three games the Guardians have played, going a combined 0-for-11.

It’s hard to believe that’s sustainable for Cleveland, even at the bottom of the lineup.

Angel Genao Alternative

Genao, the top prospect from the Dominican Republic, is just 22 years old. He’s a switch-hitter with a smooth glove.

It would be bold for the Guardians to start him after not yet doing so through their first seven postseason games, but maybe it’s something they’ll consider.

Genao has appeared in four games, all as a replacement defensively at second base for Travis Bazzana in the late innings. He has gotten two at bats, and he delivered an RBI double in one.

The call to play Genao would be about changing it up and seeing what Genao’s youthful energy and talent could provide.

During the regular season, he hit just .213 with a .572 OPS. He hit four doubles and two homers in 42 games while stealing one base.

Genao’s natural talent is apparent in his minor league numbers, his prospect rankings and the scouting reports about him, but it’s clear he still has some room to grow at the MLB level.

Maybe this isn’t the time to give him a shot, but if Rocchio keeps making no impact at the plate, this is one card the Guardians still have to potentially play.