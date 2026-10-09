Guardians’ Matt Festa Decision Raises Questions After Cade Smith Call

The Cleveland Guardians wanted Cade Smith to get the last three outs on Thursday night in ALDS Game 4 in Chicago against the White Sox.

Smith had already been in the game, and his pitch count was rising in what has been a busy stretch for him. The Guardians held a five-run lead.

The question was something some fans may have whispered quietly: Why wasn’t a different pitcher in the game to finish it out?

The simple answer is that it’s easier for a manager to justify something going wrong with his star closer rather than a middle reliever.

But even once Smith’s pitch total got too high and the Guardians pulled him, they brought in Gavin Williams, the guy who is supposed to start Game 5 on Saturday back in Cleveland.

Meanwhile, relief pitcher Matt Festa remained in the bullpen, unused.

Fans noticed.

Matt Festa Questions

The basic line of questioning goes like this:

If Matt Festa can’t be trusted to get three outs with a five run lead? Why is he on the postseason roster? — Zach Baker (@Zachthewriter) October 9, 2026

It’s the right question to ask, of course. These postseason roster spots are valuable. They can’t go to players that you don’t trust in the game.

Now maybe in the spot the Guardians found themselves in, Festa would’ve been risky. But bringing in the starter Williams for his first relief outing since college was also risky. Leaving Smith in too long was also risky.

Festa may not be perfect, but the Guardians could’ve kept a different pitcher instead of him. Why wouldn’t they use him there?

If it gets messy, Williams could still come in, like he did when it got messy for Smith.

Game 5 is the decider in the best-of-five series, and given the stakes, it seems unlikely that Festa pitches. But then what’s the point?

Has Matt Festa Pitched in the Playoffs?

No, Matt Festa has not pitched yet in the ALDS through four games.

His last appearance was on the last Friday of the regular season. That was Sept. 25. He went 1.0 inning against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two runs on a walk and a home run.

Festa had put together four scoreless outings before that, though, and he had a 3.78 ERA in 66 appearances at the MLB level in 2026.

This isn’t to say Festa should be called upon in every moment, but if the Guardians advance, they’ll have to figure out whether Festa really has a role for these playoffs or if they should be getting something else out of the roster spot he’s currently occupying.