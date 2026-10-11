When do the Guardians Play Next? Here is the Guardians-Rays ALCS Schedule, TV Channel

The Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 2-0 in Game 5 of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Saturday night.

The White Sox won the first two games of the series at Progressive Field. The Guardians won Games 3 and 4 at Rate Field in Chicago.

With Saturday’s win, the Guardians moved on to the American League Championship Series. The White Sox are eliminated from the playoffs.

The Guardians will play the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALCS. The Rays swept the New York Yankees 3-0 in the ALDS.

Cleveland Guardians-Tampa Bay Rays ALCS Schedule, TV Channel

Here is the Guardians-Rays ALCS schedule:

Game 1: 7:00 p.m. CDT on Monday, Oct. 12 @ Tropicana Field

Game 2: 7:00 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, Oct. 13 @ Tropicana Field

Game 3: 5:00 p.m. CDT on Thursday, Oct. 15 @ Progressive Field

Game 4: 5:00 p.m. CDT on Friday, Oct. 16 @Progressive Field

Game 5 (if necessary): 7:00 p.m. CDT on Saturday, Oct. 17 @ Progressive Field

Game 6 (if necessary): 4:00 p.m. CDT on Monday, Oct. 19 @ Tropicana Field

Game 7 (if necessary): 7:00 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, Oct. 20 @ Tropicana Field

All of the games will be available to watch on TBS and HBO Max.

The winner of the ALCS between the Guardians and Rays will advance to the World Series.

On the National League side, the Los Angeles Dodgers will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

The winner of the NLCS will play the winner of the ALCS in the World Series.

The NLCS will begin on Sunday night.

Looking at the Guardians-Rays Series

The Guardians won the American League Central with an 85-77 record.

The Rays won the American League East with a 98-64 record.

Tampa Bay won five of six games against Cleveland in the regular season.