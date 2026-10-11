CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 08: José Ramírez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game four of the American League Division Series at Rate Field on October 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The winner of the NLCS will play the winner of the ALCS in the World Series.
The NLCS will begin on Sunday night.
Looking at the Guardians-Rays Series
The Guardians won the American League Central with an 85-77 record.
The Rays won the American League East with a 98-64 record.
Tampa Bay won five of six games against Cleveland in the regular season.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Here is the schedule and TV channel for the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays.
When do the Guardians Play Next? Here is the Guardians-Rays ALCS Schedule, TV Channel