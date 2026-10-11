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When do the Guardians Play Next? Here is the Guardians-Rays ALCS Schedule, TV Channel

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American League Division Series: Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox - Game Four
Getty
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 08: José Ramírez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game four of the American League Division Series at Rate Field on October 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 2-0 in Game 5 of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Saturday night.

The White Sox won the first two games of the series at Progressive Field. The Guardians won Games 3 and 4 at Rate Field in Chicago.

American League Division Series: Cleveland Guardians v Chicago White Sox - Game Three
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 07: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates after hitting an RBI triple against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Rate Field on October 07, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

With Saturday’s win, the Guardians moved on to the American League Championship Series. The White Sox are eliminated from the playoffs.

The Guardians will play the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALCS. The Rays swept the New York Yankees 3-0 in the ALDS.

Cleveland Guardians-Tampa Bay Rays ALCS Schedule, TV Channel

Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST. PETERSBURG, FL – JULY 26: Travis Bazzana #37 of the Cleveland Guardians cannot catch a throw as Chandler Simpson #14 of the Tampa Bay Rays advances on a wild pitch during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on July 26, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Here is the Guardians-Rays ALCS schedule:

  • Game 1: 7:00 p.m. CDT on Monday, Oct. 12 @ Tropicana Field
  • Game 2: 7:00 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, Oct. 13 @ Tropicana Field
  • Game 3: 5:00 p.m. CDT on Thursday, Oct. 15 @ Progressive Field
  • Game 4: 5:00 p.m. CDT on Friday, Oct. 16 @Progressive Field
  • Game 5 (if necessary): 7:00 p.m. CDT on Saturday, Oct. 17 @ Progressive Field
  • Game 6 (if necessary): 4:00 p.m. CDT on Monday, Oct. 19 @ Tropicana Field
  • Game 7 (if necessary): 7:00 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, Oct. 20 @ Tropicana Field

All of the games will be available to watch on TBS and HBO Max.

Tampa Bay Rays v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 28: Travis Bazzana #37 of the Cleveland Guardians covers as Chandler Simpson #14 of the Tampa Bay Rays steals second base during the third inning of Bazzana’s Major League debut at Progressive Field on April 28, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The winner of the ALCS between the Guardians and Rays will advance to the World Series.

On the National League side, the Los Angeles Dodgers will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 16: Jake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers is safe at home when catcher Ben Rortvedt #47 of the Los Angeles Dodgers can’t make the tag in the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium on August 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

The winner of the NLCS will play the winner of the ALCS in the World Series.

The NLCS will begin on Sunday night.

Looking at the Guardians-Rays Series

Tampa Bay Rays v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 28: Bo Naylor #23 of the Cleveland Guardians covers as Chandler Simpson #14 of the Tampa Bay Rays is called out for running out of the base path during the first inning at Progressive Field on April 28, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Guardians won the American League Central with an 85-77 record.

The Rays won the American League East with a 98-64 record.

Tampa Bay won five of six games against Cleveland in the regular season.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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When do the Guardians Play Next? Here is the Guardians-Rays ALCS Schedule, TV Channel

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