Cleveland Guardians Owe Current Player Deferred Payments Until 2051

On Saturday night, the Cleveland Guardians will host the Chicago White Sox for Game 5 of the ALDS in Ohio.

The series is tied up at 2-2, so whoever wins will advance to the ALCS (and play the Tampa Bay Rays).

Cleveland Guardians Owe Current Player Deferred Payments

With their season potentially ending on Saturday night, it’s worth noting that the Guardians owe Jose Ramirez a lot of deferred money.

He will become a free agent following the 2032 season.

After no payments in 2034 and 2035, the Guardians will start paying Ramirez again until the end of the 2051 season when he is 58 (h/t Spotrac).

Ramirez had signed a big deal with the Guardians over the offseason.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on January 24): “Cleveland Guardians star José Ramírez’s extension is now signed and done, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Includes $106M in new money — $70M of which is deferred for 10 years — and turns the three years and $69M he had into seven years and $175M. @hgomez27 was on the news.”

Looking At Ramirez

Ramirez is in the middle of his 14th season at the MLB level.

He has spent his entire career with the Guardians.

The seven-time MLB All-Star finished the regular season batting .235 with 111 hits, 12 home runs, 53 RBIs, 71 runs and 37 stolen bases in 125 games.

Ramirez has also appeared in 49 MLB playoff games.

He helped the franchise reach the 2016 World Series (where they lost to the Chicago Cubs).

Looking At The Guardians Right Now

The Guardians won the American League Central with an 85-77 record.

They last won a World Series title during the 1948 season.