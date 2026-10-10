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Cleveland Guardians Owe Current Player Deferred Payments Until 2051

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Manager Stephen Vogt #12 of the Cleveland Guardians looks on during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the Cleveland Guardians will host the Chicago White Sox for Game 5 of the ALDS in Ohio.

The series is tied up at 2-2, so whoever wins will advance to the ALCS (and play the Tampa Bay Rays).

Cleveland Guardians Owe Current Player Deferred Payments

GettyJose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians rounds to third base after hitting an RBI triple against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Rate Field on October 07, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

With their season potentially ending on Saturday night, it’s worth noting that the Guardians owe Jose Ramirez a lot of deferred money.

He will become a free agent following the 2032 season.

After no payments in 2034 and 2035, the Guardians will start paying Ramirez again until the end of the 2051 season when he is 58 (h/t Spotrac).

GettyJosé Ramírez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game four of the American League Division Series at Rate Field on October 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ramirez had signed a big deal with the Guardians over the offseason.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on January 24): “Cleveland Guardians star José Ramírez’s extension is now signed and done, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Includes $106M in new money — $70M of which is deferred for 10 years — and turns the three years and $69M he had into seven years and $175M. @hgomez27 was on the news.”

Looking At Ramirez

GettyJose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians gestures while rounding the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on June 06, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

Ramirez is in the middle of his 14th season at the MLB level.

He has spent his entire career with the Guardians.

The seven-time MLB All-Star finished the regular season batting .235 with 111 hits, 12 home runs, 53 RBIs, 71 runs and 37 stolen bases in 125 games.

GettyJosé Ramírez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians reacts against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on August 09, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ramirez has also appeared in 49 MLB playoff games.

He helped the franchise reach the 2016 World Series (where they lost to the Chicago Cubs).

Looking At The Guardians Right Now

The Guardians won the American League Central with an 85-77 record.

They last won a World Series title during the 1948 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Cleveland Guardians Owe Current Player Deferred Payments Until 2051

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