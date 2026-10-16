Who is Shawn Armstrong? Why Guardians Are Starting Relief Pitcher in ALCS Game 4

The Cleveland Guardians have gone with a relatively straightforward pitching plan through the first three games of the ALCS against the Tampa Bay Rays.

They started Foster Griffin in Game 1, Parker Messick in Game 2 and Gavin Williams in Game 3 — that’s three conventional starting pitchers being used in a conventional way.

The Guardians are doing something different for ALCS Game 4 on Friday night. They’re giving Shawn Armstrong the baseball to open proceedings at Progressive Field.

The Guardians have a 2-1 lead in the series, and they’re handing the ball to a veteran relief pitcher who has mostly flown under the radar throughout his career.

It’s a big call, to be sure, and it could set the tone for the night one way or the other.

Who is Shawn Armstrong?

Armstrong is a 6-foot-2 right-handed relief pitcher who turned 36 years old in September.

He grew up in North Carolina and attended East Carolina University. Fascinatingly, he was actually drafted by the then-Indians in the 18th round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

Armstrong did make his MLB debut with Cleveland and pitched parts of three seasons on the shores of Lake Erie before beginning a journeyman career.

Cleveland traded Armstrong to the Seattle Mariners in December 2017 for international bonus slot money.

The Baltimore Orioles claimed Armstrong off waivers from the Orioles in April 2019.

The Tampa Bay Rays bought Armstrong’s contract from the Orioles in July 2021.

In free agency after the 2021 season, Armstrong signed with the Miami Marlins. They released him in May 2022, and he signed with the Rays.

The Rays traded him in July 2024 to the St. Louis Cardinals for Dylan Carlson.

The Cardinals waived him exactly one month later, and the Chicago Cubs claimed him.

Armstrong then signed in free agency after the 2024 season with the Texas Rangers before signing in free agency after 2025 with the Guardians.

Shawn Armstrong Stats

Armstrong has pitched in 411 MLB games, only 18 of them starts.

He has a career 3.88 ERA with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

This season for Cleveland, Armstrong appeared in 41 games, none as starts, and had a 4.58 ERA. He struck out 8.7 batters per nine but did walk 4.8 batters per nine.

In these playoffs, Armstrong has pitched 5.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts, allowing just one hit.

Armstrong has had success against the top of the Rays’ order. Yandy Diaz is 0-for-5, Jonathan Aranda is 0-for-1 and Junior Caminero is 0-for-2.

Why Are Guardians Starting Shawn Armstrong?

The idea of starting Armstrong is to try to get through the tough hitters at the top of Tampa Bay’s order once before the longer-lasting, usual-starter has to do it.

The Guardians will likely turn to Tanner Bibee for the bulk on Friday night, but since Armstrong has the Rays’ usual top-three hitters a combined 0-for-8 against him, the Guardians are giving him a shot.

Once you start a reliever, you can also get more creative with usage from there — Bibee wouldn’t have to be the next guy to come in if Cleveland wants to mix and match some more.

Armstrong previously pitched for the Rays in both 2022 and 2023 in the playoffs and didn’t allow a run for Tampa Bay, for whatever that’s worth.

The opener strategy limits the opposition’s best hitters from seeing a pitcher too many times. So the Guardians will give Armstrong the baseball, putting faith in a well-traveled veteran.