Former Tigers Manager Brad Ausmus Reportedly Close To New Role

The time of former Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus isn’t always looked back upon with the most fond thoughts from fans.

Among the main criticisms that were sent his way from the Motor City faithful were his bullpen management and in-game decisions, and it wasn’t long before multiple calls for his termination went viral on social media.

Since he departed the Tigers organization after his contract wasn’t renewed in 2017, he’s worked for multiple clubs and now appears to be on the verge of landing a new position with a rival team from the American League.

Former Detroit Tigers Manager Brad Ausmus Is Reportedly Close To Landing A Job With The Houston Astros

According to Astros beat writer Brian McTaggart, Ausmus has interviewed for a position with the Houston Astros, a club that he’s already interviewed with for previous positions in the past.

“Brad Ausmus was in the Astros offices on Thursday, multiple people tell told MLB .com. He has previously interviewed for GM and manager positions in years past,” McTaggart wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Astros did not retain manager Joe Espada, who had been on the job since the 2024 season.

Brad Ausmus Spent Several Seasons As Tigers Manager After Jim Leyland

Ausmus joined the San Diego Padres as a field executive in 2011 and stayed with the organization through 2013, when he left to become manager of the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit hired Ausmus in November 2013, making him the 38th manager in franchise history and the official successor to Jim Leyland, who led the Tigers to two different appearances in the World Series. He led the Tigers to a 90-72 record and an AL Central title in his first season, but they’d be swept by the Baltimore Orioles in the AL Division Series.

The Tigers struggled in 2015, going 74-87 and finishing last in the division, before rebounding to 86-75 and second place the following year. Ausmus remained for 2017, but Detroit lost 98 games and finished last. The team announced he would not return, ending his four-year tenure with a 314-332 record.

Ausmus spent 2018 as a special assistant to Angels general manager Billy Eppler before taking over as Los Angeles’ manager in 2019. He went 72-90 and was fired after one season. He then served as Oakland’s bench coach in 2022.

He returned to coaching with the New York Yankees, who hired him as their bench coach in November 2023.