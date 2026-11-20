The Detroit Tigers should be watched incredibly closely as this offseason rolls on.

After disappointing in a significant way in 2026, the Tigers should look to add some new talent this offseason. This is especially so if they hope to be a playoff team in 2027.

Now, with the offseason getting started, a former Tigers pitcher has been let go by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Former Detroit Tigers 28-Year-Old Cut By Blue Jays

Former Tigers pitcher Chase Lee has been designated for assignment by the Blue Jays with the offseason starting to heat up.

“Toronto Blue Jays designated RHP Chase Lee for assignment,” MLB.com reported.

Lee being designated for assignment by Toronto comes after he had a 1-0 record and a 6.52 ERA in eight games for them in 2026.

Lee also posted a 3-2 record, a 2.01 ERA, and 47 strikeouts in 43 games with Triple-A Buffalo this season. With Triple-A numbers like these, a team out there could be willing to take a chance on him.

Looking at Lee’s Time With the Tigers

The Tigers acquired Lee and Joseph Montalvo from the Texas Rangers in exchange for Andrew Chafin in July 2024.

Lee then spent his first major league season with the Tigers in 2025.

In 32 games with Detroit that campaign, Lee posted a 4-1 record, a 4.10 ERA, and 36 strikeouts.

This would be Lee’s only MLB season with the Tigers, however. This is because the Tigers traded him to the Blue Jays in exchange for pitcher Johan Simon last December.