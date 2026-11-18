The Detroit Tigers missed the MLB postseason for the first time since 2023, and during the campaign, they traded away multiple players, including Tarik Skubal, Jake Rogers, and Casey Mize.

And now, they’ve made their first trade of the offseason. The Tigers traded former first-round pick Jace Jung to the Los Angeles Angels for future cash considerations, ending his run with the organization after he was designated for assignment on Tuesday.

The Detroit Tigers Have Traded Jace Jung To The Los Angeles Angeles

The Tigers have traded Jace Jung, whom they designated for assignment just 24 hours prior on Nov. 17, to the Angels for future cash considerations, as confirmed by the club’s PR account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The Tigers have traded INF Jace Jung to the Los Angeles Angels for a cash consideration,” the club reported.

Jung wasn’t the only member of the Tigers whom they designated for assignment recently. Additionally, they did the same with left-handed arm Jake Miller, infielder Trey Sweeney, and outfielder Matt Vierling.

Jace Jung Has Been Traded To The Angels

The Tigers selected Jung 12th overall in the 2022 MLB Draft, and he was regarded as one of the more intriguing prospects in their system. He signed for $4.59 million and quickly worked his way through the minor leagues, reaching Triple-A Toledo in 2024.

Jung earned his first MLB call-up that August but experienced struggles at the plate, hitting .241 with no home runs and three RBI in 34 games. He later underwent wrist surgery and returned to Toledo to begin the 2025 season.

The 2025 campaign brought more struggles for Jung, who appeared in just 21 games for and went 5-for-47 (.106) with three RBI and seven walks. Once again, the club sent him to Triple-A to begin 2026 before the Tigers designated him for assignment.

So far in his MLB career, Jung has appeared in 61 games and has six RBI with no home runs.