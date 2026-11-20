The Detroit Tigers decided to trade ace pitcher Tarik Skubal in early August to the Los Angeles Dodgers after the Cy Young Award winner wouldn’t commit to signing a long-term extension with the club.

While with the Dodgers, he helped them bring home another divisional title, but they were eliminated in surprising fashion by the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.

Now an unrestricted free agent, Skubal is drawing interest from multiple clubs, but for now, it appears as though the New York Mets have the inside track to land him with what is being reported as the richest contract ever offered to a pitcher.

Initial Offer For Former Detroit Tigers Ace Pitcher By Mets Revealed

Per the latest report, the Mets are set to offer Skubal a contract worth nearly $400 million, which would break the records set by former Tigers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer for the richest deals in MLB history for a pitcher.

Via MLB Network’s Jim Duquette on X: “There has been a constant buzz since Vegas and multiple MLB sources have since confirmed that the initial Mets offer on Tarik Skubal was 9 years almost $400 million. That offer itself would far exceed the total dollars and would be the highest AAV for a free agent SP ever with likely other offers to follow. Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander $43.33M are the records currently.”

Needless to say, this would be a tough offer for Skubal and his camp, led by power agent Scott Boras, to turn down.

It’s already been revealed that the Dodgers aren’t likely to retain him since he allegedly prefers a longer-term deal, which they don’t want to offer.

Mets President Of Baseball Operations David Stearns Implied He’s Open To A Long-Term Pitching Contract

Recently, Stearns was asked if he had an aversion to signing pitchers to long-term contracts, to which he replied in the negative.

“Every situation is unique,” the Mets’ president of baseball operations continued. “It’s been also well publicized even since I’ve been here, we’ve engaged in extremely long-term negotiations for pitchers, and we will do so again. But situation matters. The specific circumstance matters, and we do have to look at every individual pitcher on a case-by-case basis.”