The Detroit Tigers could be a team to watch this offseason.

Detroit had a disappointing season, and they could look to shake up their roster to return to the playoffs. Although the Tigers might not be active on the free agent market, they could get aggressive on the trade front.

Detroit has plenty of assets to trade and could make a big splash for a superstar.

Detroit Tigers Trade Pitch Acquires Ketel Marte

The Tigers could swing for the fences and pull off a blockbuster deal to add an impact hitter to the lineup.

MLB analyst Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report shared a trade pitch that sees the Tigers acquiring Ketel Marte from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Tigers acquire:

2B Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks acquire:

The proposed three-player deal would be a blockbuster and would shake up both of their rosters. Detroit would acquire Marte, who would be a middle-of-the-order bat and solidify the second base position. Arizona, meanwhile, gets a first baseman and a pitcher for a player they want to get rid of.

Marte has four years left on his six-year, $116.5 million deal with the Diamondbacks, which isn’t too much money for how good he is. He’s a three-time All-Star and was the NLCS MVP in 2023, showing he can be a playoff performer. Marte hit .249 with 22 home runs and 76 RBIs last season.

In return, Detroit would deal Torkelson, who’s a solid MLB player. The Tigers selected Torkelson first overall in the 2020 MLB Draft, but he’s failed to be an elite player, as he’s never been an All-Star. He hit .230 with 26 home runs and 77 RBIs.

Sears, meanwhile, is a young left-handed pitcher who debuted this season. He can start or be a reliever but did struggle with Detroit this past season.

Analyst Explains Detroit-Arizona Blockbuster

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster and address both Detroit and Arizona’s needs.

The Diamondbacks don’t have an answer at first base, which Torkelson would be. Detroit, meanwhile, needs to add a second baseman, and Marte is arguably the best one available.

“One of the only players discussed as a trade candidate for longer than Marte is Detroit’s Spencer Torkelson,” Miller wrote. “That scuttlebutt started two years ago, when the Tigers signed Gleyber Torres and looked to shift Colt Keith to first base and move on from the slugger who didn’t hit much of anything in 2024. Maybe they trade him now, though, with two years of team control remaining? …

“On the opposite end of the deal, Arizona would figure to be extremely interested in adding Torkelson’s bat at first base. He hit 57 home runs over the past two seasons. … Pitching prospect Andrew Sears would further sweeten the deal. He got pummeled in his 19.0 innings pitched in the majors in 2026, but he had a 2.85 ERA and a 10.1 K/9 across 259.0 innings in the minors over the past three years.”

The deal makes sense for both sides, but it’s unclear if the Tigers want to get involved with Marte.