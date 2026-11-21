The Detroit Tigers are coming off a season where they missed the MLB playoffs.

They last played on September 27 when they lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates by a score of 4-2.

Beloved Detroit Tigers Legend Sends Out 19-Word Post

This week, former Tigers star Curtis Granderson sent out a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “20 doubles. 20 triples. 20 home runs. 20 stolen bases. All in one season. Tigers fans, who remembers 2007?”

There were over 3,000 likes on his post.

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@millzz65: “20 Grand! How could any real Tigers fan forget that?!”

@mattlemonsackcomedy: “This was also Magglio’s almost-MVP season.

Wish you could’ve stayed in Detroit longer.”

@funky.adventures: “Unbelievable season. I was 13 and had watched you come up through Toledo. You made 2007 very special for me as a child including your amazing HR robbery against Wily Mo Pena on Sunday, July 8. You will always be my Tiger!”

@grandymanfan: “Absolutely amazing season. One of the most underrated”

George Kontos: “You’re always my baseball trivia question for this feat”

@tim.4692: “I loved the player he became when he played for the Yankees. They corrected his eyes, and he saw the ball along better. A great player.”

Looking At The Tigers Right Now

The Tigers finished the 2026 regular season as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 76-86 record.

They last reached the World Series during the 2012 season.