The Detroit Tigers had a lot of work to do on Friday. It was a key roster decision deadline on the MLB calendar, and Detroit faced some choices.

Friday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. ET was the non-tender deadline. That means that players eligible to remain under contract have to be tendered deals, or they become free agents.

The Tigers had a long list of players who fit that category, and one of the most intriguing was Zach McKinstry.

A couple seasons ago, McKinstry was a near-star in his role as a super-utility guy. McKinstry declined in 2026, though, and so his chances of sticking in Detroit going forward weren’t set in stone.

By Friday evening, McKinstry knew his fate.

Zach McKinstry Roster Decision

The Tigers decided to tender McKinstry a contract. They announced that official news on their own social media channels.

The Tigers only non-tendered three guys they had previously designated for assignment: Jake Miller, Trey Sweeney and Matt Vierling.

Otherwise, the Tigers are keeping everyone around, as shown in this tweet from their PR account:

The Tigers today tendered a 2027 contract to the following 10 players on the 40-man roster eligible for arbitration: Left-handed pitcher Tyler Holton; Right-handed pitchers Beau Brieske, Reese Olson and Will Vest; Infielder Spencer Torkelson; Outfielders Kerry Carpenter, Riley Greene, Parker Meadows and Wenceel Perez; Infielder/outfielder Zach McKinstry. Additionally, the club has tendered a 2027 contract to all 21 players on the 40-man roster not yet eligible for arbitration. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) November 20, 2026

Most of the players on that list weren’t a surprise at all. McKinstry was at least a question mark, but he’s sticking around for now.

Trade in Play?

McKinstry isn’t guaranteed to be with the Tigers on Opening Day in 2027. He’s just still with Detroit right now.

A player like that on the fringes of their roster could still be a trade candidate if another team decides they can see a better use for him.

It’s easy to envision McKinstry being helpful, because he can do so many different things on the baseball diamond.

And for now, he remains with the Tigers as they decide what to do fully with his future.