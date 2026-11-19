The Detroit Tigers are in a position to make some changes to their roster during this offseason.

After a very disappointing 2026 season that saw them miss the playoffs, it would be understandable if Detroit looked to shake up their group a bit.

The Tigers should be on the hunt for new talent if they hope to have better results in 2027. Thus, they are a team to keep an eye on in both the trade market and free agency.

While they should look to bring in new players, they also could look to move on from some of their current players.

Because of this, a Tigers star is now starting to create chatter as a trade candidate to watch with the offseason getting started.

Detroit Tigers Star Slugger Named Top MLB Trade Candidate

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Tim Kelly named each MLB team’s top trade candidate for this offseason.

When it came to the Tigers, Kelly named first baseman Spencer Torkelson as a prime trade candidate to watch.

“Torkelson still has three remaining years of arbitration eligibility, so the Tigers don’t have to move the 27-year-old. But he feels like a change-of-scenery candidate,” Kelly wrote. “President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris could make an external addition at first base, such as signing Ty France or Nathaniel Lowe. The Tigers could also view prospect Jose Briceno as more of a first baseman than a catcher, letting him get most of his at-bats there in 2027.”

If the Tigers were to trade Torkelson, it would be a significant move. Detroit selected him with the first overall pick of the 2020 MLB Draft, and he has emerged as a solid MLB power hitter. Thus, trading him would be a major decision by the Tigers.

Yet, Torkelson could also be a very good trade chip for Detroit to dangle to improve their roster elsewhere. With Torkelson being under team control for multiple years, he could be the kind of player who could help the Tigers land another star pitcher.

Looking at Torkelson

Torkelson had a solid year with the Tigers in 2026. In 159 games this past season with Detroit, he posted 26 home runs, 77 RBI, and a .230 batting average. This is after he had 31 home runs and 78 RBI in 155 games for the Tigers in 2025. He also had 31 home runs and 94 RBI back in 2023.

With numbers like these, he could grab the attention of multiple teams this offseason. It will be interesting to see if the Tigers end up moving him this offseason because of it from here.