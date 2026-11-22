The Detroit Tigers were forced to trade away both Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize during the 2026 campaign, which resulted in them missing the MLB postseason for the first time since 2023.

And while the club has made a handful of additions so far during the offseason, they’ve now snagged a notable former New York Yankees Rookie of the Year as their most recent signing.

As confirmed by MLB Insider Jeff Passan, the Tigers are signing former Yankees pitcher Luis Gil to a one-year contract.

The Detroit Tigers Are Signing Former Yankees Pitcher Luis Gil

As confirmed by MLB Insider Jeff Passan, the Tigers are inking RHP Luis Gil, who won the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year award, to a one-year, $2.3 million contract after he was non-tendered by the Yankees.

“Right-hander Luis Gil and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year, $2.3 million contract, sources tell ESPN,” Passan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Gil was nontendered by the Yankees this week and found a home in Detroit with a deal, pending physical, that includes up to $2 million in performance bonuses.

He went 1-2 with a 4.61 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP, along with 17 strikeouts while moving between Triple-A and New York this past season in nine appearances.

The Tigers Are Signing Luis Gil To A One-Year Contract

Gil signed with the Minnesota Twins as an international free agent in 2015. After two seasons in the Dominican Summer League, he was traded to the Yankees for Jake Cave, and Gil quickly emerged as a promising pitching prospect, striking out 123 batters over 96 innings in 2019.

Gil reached the majors in 2021 and immediately made an impression, opening his career with 15 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings. His progress was interrupted in 2022 when an elbow injury required Tommy John surgery, keeping him out for nearly all of the next two seasons.

Gil returned to the Yankees’ rotation in 2024 and broke out while filling in for the injured Gerrit Cole. He went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 29 starts, including a 14-strikeout performance against the Chicago White Sox, earning him American League Rookie of the Year honors.

A high-grade lat strain limited Gil to 11 starts in 2025, but he returned in August and posted a 3.32 ERA. Gil was non-tendered by the Yankees in late November.