The Detroit Tigers reportedly made a big move on Friday.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Tigers and 25-year-old right-hander Troy Melton have agreed to a six-year, $46.5 million contract extension.

Detroit Tigers Sign RHP Troy Melton to Contract Extension

Via Passan on X: “BREAKING: Right-hander Troy Melton and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a six-year, $46.5 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. Deal includes a club option for 2033 and can max out at $98 million. Big payday for the 25-year-old with 160 career major league innings.”

Looking at Detroit Tigers RHP Troy Melton

The Tigers selected Melton in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of San Diego State University.

The right-hander made his big-league debut in 2025.

In his first big-league season, Melton recorded a 2.76 ERA with 36 strikeouts and 15 walks in 45 2/3 innings across 16 outings (four starts).

In the 2025 postseason, Melton allowed five earned runs on eight hits and four walks in 8 1/3 innings across four outings.

Melton had a remarkable 2026 season, posting 2.9 bWAR and a 2.76 ERA over 20 starts. He threw 114 1/3 innings with 94 strikeouts and 37 walks.

He missed the start of the season due to right elbow inflammation, which is why he only made 20 starts.

Melton relies on six pitches:

Mid-to-high-90s four-seamer (32.8%)

Low-90s cutter (21.9%)

Mid-to-high-80s slider (17.0%)

High-80s changeup (11.3%)

Mid-to-high-90s sinker (9.1%)

High-70s curveball (7.9%)

It’s a big payday for a pitcher with not much big-league experience. But if he continues to shine on the mound, it’ll be a major bargain for Detroit.

Melton should be at the top of the Tigers’ rotation for years to come. Him and Framber Valdez will likely headline next year’s rotation.