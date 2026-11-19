The Detroit Tigers face an unenviable task this offseason after trading away two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.

Finding another established starter to help fill that void won’t be easy, but one MLB insider has identified a former New York Yankees pitcher as an intriguing possibility.

Detroit sent Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers in August, ending his tenure with the organization in exchange for three prospects. The Tigers have since turned their attention toward rebuilding a rotation capable of competing in 2027.

One possible solution is Michael King, who entered free agency after opting out of his San Diego Padres contract in October.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand named King as his preferred free-agent fit for Detroit, suggesting the right-hander could form a formidable pairing with Framber Valdez at the top of the Tigers’ rotation.

Tigers Urged to Pursue Michael King After Tarik Skubal Trade

In his November 15 free-agent matchmaking article, Feinsand selected one potential addition for each MLB team, identifying King as Detroit’s choice.

Feinsand pointed to the departures of Skubal, Justin Verlander, and Jack Flaherty as reasons the Tigers could have additional financial flexibility this winter. Javier Báez’s contract is also scheduled to expire following the 2027 season.

King, meanwhile, offers the kind of proven starting-pitching production Detroit could use alongside Valdez.

The 31-year-old right-hander recorded a 3.21 ERA across 32 starts for San Diego in 2026, striking out 159 batters over a career-high 185 innings. He also accumulated 4.3 Baseball-Reference WAR, demonstrating his value over a full season.

Feinsand identified King as arguably the second-best starting pitcher available behind Skubal, making him one of the more attractive options for teams seeking rotation help.

A pairing of King and Valdez would give Detroit two established veterans ahead of a younger group featuring Jackson Jobe, Keider Montero, Troy Melton and River Ryan.

Feinsand’s recommendation was part of an exercise identifying potential free-agent fits, not a report that Detroit has expressed interest in signing King.

Michael King’s Free Agency Could Draw Significant Competition

As referenced earlier, King looks to be one of the better starting pitchers available in free agency.

That will no doubt bring fierce competition to his market. If the Tigers want to pursue him, they might have to be willing to spend up.

The former Yankees pitcher returned to San Diego before the 2026 season on a three-year, $75 million contract that included multiple opt-out opportunities.

After another productive season, King exercised his first opt-out, declining the remaining two years and $53 million to pursue a new agreement.

According to MLB.com’s Max Ralph and AJ Cassavell, King and the Padres remain interested in a possible reunion following his decision to enter free agency.

San Diego might not be the only competition Detroit faces, with established starting pitching always a valuable commodity on the free-agent market.

King also brings valuable postseason experience. In the 2026 playoffs, he allowed just one run over 12 innings in two starts before recording a save against Milwaukee in Game 3 of the National League Division Series.

He could serve as a mentor or leading example for some of the younger pitchers on Detroit’s roster while also providing valuable innings at the top of the rotation.

Signing King might not replace Tarik Skubal, but then again, replacing him one for one was always going to be a challenge.

Still, there are reasons to like King’s fit in Detroit.

Whether they seriously consider him remains unknown, but Feinsand’s proposal gives the Tigers an intriguing option as they evaluate their rotation heading into 2027.