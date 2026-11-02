Former Detroit Tigers Catcher Abruptly Becomes Free Agent

The Detroit Tigers are going to be a fascinating team to watch this offseason.

After having an ugly 2026 season, the Tigers should be looking to upgrade their roster in a big way. It is clear that they need more talent if they hope to have better results in 2027.

Now, with the offseason getting underway, a former Tigers catcher has hit the free agent market.

Former Detroit Tigers Catcher Becomes Free Agent

According to MLB.com’s official transaction tracker, former Tigers catcher Carson Kelly has elected free agency.

Kelly electing free agency comes after he spent this season with the Chicago Cubs. In 120 games with Chicago this campaign, he posted 10 home runs, 58 RBI, and a .258 batting average. This is after he had 17 home runs, 50 RBI, and a .249 batting average in 111 games for Chicago in 2025.

With Kelly being a solid veteran catcher, he should generate a decent amount of interest in free agency. This is especially so when noting that he is among the most notable free agent catchers this year.

Looking Back at Kelly’s Time With the Tigers

Kelly signed with the Tigers in August of the 2023 season after being released by the Arizona Diamondbacks. From there, he spent two seasons with Detroit, where he posted eight home runs, 36 RBI, and a .225 batting average in 78 games.

Kelly’s time with the Tigers ended during the 2024 season. The Tigers traded him to the Texas Rangers that campaign in exchange for Liam Hicks and Tyler Owens.