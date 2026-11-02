Hi, Subscriber

Former Detroit Tigers Catcher Abruptly Becomes Free Agent

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Detroit Tigers v Boston Red Sox
Getty
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 30: Carson Kelly #15 of the Detroit Tigers runs to first base during the sixth inning at Fenway Park on May 30, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers are going to be a fascinating team to watch this offseason.

After having an ugly 2026 season, the Tigers should be looking to upgrade their roster in a big way. It is clear that they need more talent if they hope to have better results in 2027.

Now, with the offseason getting underway, a former Tigers catcher has hit the free agent market.

Former Detroit Tigers Catcher Becomes Free Agent

Cleveland Guardians v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MI – JULY 9: Catcher Carson Kelly #15 of the Detroit Tigers drops the ball allowing Steven Kwan #38 of the Cleveland Guardians to score on a sacrifice fly ball by Brayan Rocchio in the 10th inning at Comerica Park on July 9, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. The Guardians won 9-7. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

According to MLB.com’s official transaction tracker, former Tigers catcher Carson Kelly has elected free agency.

Kelly electing free agency comes after he spent this season with the Chicago Cubs. In 120 games with Chicago this campaign, he posted 10 home runs, 58 RBI, and a .258 batting average. This is after he had 17 home runs, 50 RBI, and a .249 batting average in 111 games for Chicago in 2025.

With Kelly being a solid veteran catcher, he should generate a decent amount of interest in free agency. This is especially so when noting that he is among the most notable free agent catchers this year.

Looking Back at Kelly’s Time With the Tigers

Chicago White Sox v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MI – JUNE 21: Carson Kelly #15 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning at Comerica Park on June 21, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Kelly signed with the Tigers in August of the 2023 season after being released by the Arizona Diamondbacks. From there, he spent two seasons with Detroit, where he posted eight home runs, 36 RBI, and a .225 batting average in 78 games.

Kelly’s time with the Tigers ended during the 2024 season. The Tigers traded him to the Texas Rangers that campaign in exchange for Liam Hicks and Tyler Owens.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

0 Comments

Former Detroit Tigers Catcher Abruptly Becomes Free Agent

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Tigers News

More Heavy on Tigers News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x