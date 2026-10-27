Detroit Tigers Urged to Reunite With $54M Star Pitcher in Intriguing Move

The Detroit Tigers had a very disappointing 2026 season. After entering the campaign with high expectations, Detroit missed the playoffs with a bad 76-86 record.

Now, the Tigers are entering a very important offseason following their poor season. If the Tigers hope to bounce back next year and get back into the playoffs, they will need to make multiple additions to their roster.

One clear area that the Tigers need to improve is their pitching rotation. They should be on the hunt for at least one impactful starting pitcher this offseason.

Due to this, they are now being urged to reunite with one of their former star pitchers in free agency this offseason.

Detroit Tigers Urged to Reunite With Star Pitcher

In a recent article for The Athletic, Jim Bowden named the Tigers as the best fit for star free agent pitcher Casey Mize this offseason.

“Any team that signs Mize will have to do their due diligence on his medicals. If he’s healthy, there is no reason he can’t bounce back and pitch as he did with the Tigers for a full season,” Bowden wrote. “Best team fit: Detroit Tigers. Contract prediction: 3 years, $54 million.”

With the Tigers needing pitching help, it would be understandable if they signed Mize this offseason. He certainly had success during his stint with the Tigers, so it could make sense for them to reunite this offseason.

Mize was traded by the Tigers to the San Diego Padres ahead of this year’s trade deadline. In 16 games with Detroit before the trade, he had a 2.70 ERA and 85 strikeouts. However, he struggled in San Diego after the move, posting a 7.46 ERA in 10 appearances for the NL West club.

Mize Has Shown That He Can Thrive With the Tigers

While Mize had a tough stint with the Padres, he could get his game back on track if he returned to Detroit. Mize developed into a very good pitcher during his time with the Tigers. Thus, going back to Detroit could be a win for both the player and the team.

In 105 games over six seasons with the Tigers, Mize had a 27-31 record, a 3.95 ERA, and 450 strikeouts. This included him being an All-Star in 2025, when he had a 14-6 record and a 3.87 ERA in 28 games.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if Detroit and Mize reunite this offseason. It would make for a good story, but more importantly, it could help Detroit’s rotation nicely.