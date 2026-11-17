The Detroit Tigers should be looking to make multiple moves this offseason after their disappointing 2026 season.

Because of this, Detroit is a team that baseball fans should keep an eye on during this winter.

Now, with the offseason getting started, the Tigers have quickly added to their pitching depth.

Detroit Tigers Sign 28-Year-Old Lefty

The Tigers have brought back one of their recently released pitchers.

This is because the Tigers have signed pitcher Bailey Horn just two weeks after releasing him.

“Detroit Tigers signed free agent LHP Bailey Horn to a minor league contract,” MLB.com reported.

Horn will now serve as another depth pitcher in the Tigers’ system after signing this minor league deal.

Looking at Horn

Horn is recovering from Tommy John surgery and is not expected to be ready to return to action until the second half of the 2027 season.

Horn appeared in just two games this season with Single-A Lakeland, where he pitched 1.2 scoreless innings. This was before he had Tommy John surgery in July.

Horn last played in the majors during the 2025 season with the Tigers. In 10 games for Detroit that season, he had a 0-1 record, a 1.59 ERA, and 10 strikeouts.

Horn also appeared in 18 games during the 2024 season with the Boston Red Sox. During them, he posted a 1-1 record, a 6.50 ERA, and 13 strikeouts.

Overall, the Tigers bringing back Horn on a minor league contract carries no real risk. It will be interesting to see how he performs once he fully recovers from his Tommy John surgery from here.