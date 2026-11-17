The Detroit Tigers have a decision to make with Spencer Torkelson.

The MLB calendar dictates that Detroit has to determine this week whether they want Torkelson on their roster next season.

That, of course, is a tough situation to be in. Torkelson is a former No. 1 overall pick, after all.

The Tigers hoped Torkelson would develop into a slugger in the middle of their order for a decade or more.

And while Torkelson has shown bursts of power in the major leagues, his overall performance at the plate has left a lot to be desired. He’s not a franchise cornerstone.

Detroit has a lot of potential as a team going forward, because the Tigers have discovered other talents along the way to lead them into the future.

Torkelson just isn’t certain to be a part of that picture.

Tigers Face Spencer Torkelson Decision

The MLB non-tender deadline is Friday. That means that teams have to decide whether to tender arbitration-eligible players like Torkelson a contract by this Friday, Nov. 20.

They don’t have to complete a deal with a signing, just have it offered.

CBS Sports writer Mike Axisa explains it like this: “It is the deadline for teams to offer 2027 contracts to their arbitration-eligible and pre-arbitration players. The player does not have to sign by Friday’s 5 p.m. ET deadline, but he must be offered a contract. If he’s not, the player is considered non-tendered and immediately becomes a free agent.”

Torkelson is one of the players Axisa goes on to list as a candidate to be non-tendered.

“Former No. 1 overall draft picks have been non-tendered in the past (Tim Beckham most recently), just not by the team that drafted them,” Axisa writes. “Non-tendering Torkelson would be a tough look for the Tigers even though he has not developed into the impact hitter he was projected to be coming out of Arizona State. Simply put, the salary is beginning to outweigh the production. Torkelson, 27, is a 25-30 homer bat with one of the league’s highest strikeout rates, middling on-base percentages, and no secondary value (defense, baserunning, etc.). That said, the Tigers do not have an obvious replacement first baseman ready to step in (Colt Keith was the backup in 2026). That, plus the fact that Torkelson has No. 1 pick pedigree, could keep him in Detroit another year.”

It’s not a sure thing, but there’s a real chance the Tigers move on from Torkelson now rather than later. It also makes it worth watching for a potential Torkelson trade before the non-tender deadline as a way for the Tigers to shift in a different way.

Salary Dilemma

Torkelson is under contract through 2028, and Axisa projects him to make a salary of $7.7 million in 2027 — which would generally result in a higher number than that in the arbitration process for 2028 with Torkelson.

If the Tigers decide that’s more than they want to pay for a limited defensive player who is inconsistent at the plate, they could justify this as now being the time to move on.

The lack of a backup, as Axisa notes above, is the main reason the Tigers might stay put.