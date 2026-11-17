The Detroit Tigers are going to be a very interesting team to keep an eye on during this offseason.

The Tigers should be one of baseball’s most aggressive teams after how poorly their 2026 campaign went.

Detroit finished the 2026 season with a 76-86 record and fourth in the American League Central.

When noting that the Tigers had high expectations entering the year, there is no question that they disappointed big time.

One way that the Tigers could improve their roster is through the trade market. They could use another star middle infielder, especially with Gleyber Torres hitting the free agent market.

Because of this, the Tigers are now being viewed as a top potential landing spot for one of baseball’s best trade candidates.

Detroit Tigers Named Top Trade Landing Spot for All-Star Shortstop

In a recent article for FanSided, Chris Landers named the Tigers as the top potential landing spot for Miami Marlins star infielder Otto Lopez this offseason.

“I’d bet against Miami actually moving on from Lopez, given the season he just had and the fact that he’s still three years from free agency. That said, he struggled offensively down the stretch, and he doesn’t have a long track record of elite production, so maybe selling high is the move? Smoke out of South Beach suggests Peter Bendix is at least open to the possibility, and he could command a haul given the dearth of impact players at premium positions available,” Landers wrote. “Landing Spot: Tigers.”

With the Tigers needing another impactful middle infielder, it would make sense if they targeted Lopez.

Lopez offers good versatility, as he can play both shortstop and second base. Thus, he could be a solid replacement for Torres on Detroit’s roster if acquired.

Lopez also showed this season that he can make a real impact with his contact hitting. Thus, it would be entirely understandable if the Tigers pursued him this offseason.

Taking a Look at Lopez

Lopez had a strong 2026 season with the Marlins.

Although he had a slow finish to the season, his numbers were still very good. In 157 games this season with Miami as an All-Star, he posted 11 home runs, 34 stolen bases, 71 RBI, and a .305 batting average.

With numbers like these, Lopez would be a very good addition to the Tigers’ roster if acquired. His speed and contact ability would make a clear choice for the top of Detroit’s batting order.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Tigers end up targeting Lopez this offseason. The fit looks very good on paper, so it would be understandable if he were on their radar.