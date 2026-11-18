While Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene has recently been mentioned in trade rumors, he’s adding another piece of hardware to his personal repertoire.

Greene, for the second time in his career, has been named the recipient of the Silver Slugger Award.

And as it happens, he’s not the only Tigers player to be named the recipient of the award for this season, as Dillon Dingler and Kevin McGonigle have also won.

Trio Of Detroit Tigers – Riley Greene, Kevin McGonigle, and Dillon Dingler – Win Silver Slugger Award For 2026

Not only did Greene take home the award for the second time in his career, but McGonigle, who won American League Rookie of the Year honors for 2026, also won the award.

Additionally, Dingler has also won; both McGonigle and Dingler won for the first time in their respective careers.

This season, Greene hit 21 home runs with 75 RBI along with a .280 batting average in 140 games played.

Dingler, who won another Gold Glove award, hit 27 home runs with 91 RBI along with a .243 batting average, while McGonigle hit 18 home runs with 72 RBI with a .278 batting average.

Riley Greene Was Recently Mentioned In Trade Rumors By A Prominent MLB Insider

Recently, Greene was mentioned as a trade candidate, as reported by MLB Insider Jon Morosi on the scene at the GM meetings.

Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris was asked about Greene’s future with the club, especially noting the fact that he’s eligible for free agency in two years.

According to Harris, the club “loves” Greene and, while they must listen to trade offers as part of their due diligence, moving him isn’t on their radar right now.

“We love Riley. I’m focused on Riley being a big part of the middle of our order, and he makes us better in a bunch of different ways,” said Harris. “Obviously, on the trade front, we’ve got to listen to everything, but it’s not what we’re focused on right now.”