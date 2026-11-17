The Detroit Tigers are being linked to cutting an All-Star player in the coming days. Scott Harris, the team’s president of baseball operations, is attempting to revamp his roster after a disappointing 2026. Rotation depth, bullpen help, and another power hitter are all needed this offseason. A new star slugger, however, could soon land atop Detroit’s wishlist.

Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors has compiled a list of non-tender candidates. One of the more interesting players included in the article was Tigers star Zach McKinstry. The versatile slugger is projected to earn $5 million in 2027 and then become an unrestricted free agent next winter. Nevertheless, Detroit may not want to pay the infielder/outfielder this salary.

MLB teams have until Friday, November 20 to offer their arbitration-eligible players a contract for next season. These clubs do not necessarily have to sign these players, but just offer them a deal. If an offer is not extended by this date, the players essentially become free agents immediately. Because of this, the next few days will be important for McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers.

The former highly rated prospect broke out in 2025 by slashing .259/.333/.438 with the Tigers. His stellar season was rewarded with an All-Star nod and a Silver Slugger award. Despite this, McKinstry struggled throughout the most recent campaign, hitting just .199 and posting a dismal .582 OPS.

The struggling slugger was not the only Tigers player named in the aforementioned list. Wenceel Perez, Matt Vierling, Beau Brieske, and Will Vest could also be non-tendered, too.

Detroit Tigers Recently Linked to Trading Away Zach McKinstry

While McKinstry can play several positions in the field, he was mostly used in right field for the Detroit Tigers in 2026. With the versatile star in place, Detroit’s right fielders posted a combined .194 batting average and .627 OPS on the campaign. These particular figures ranked 30th (last in the league) and 28th, respectively. Harris and the Tigers will surely be looking for a new player in this position.

A trade involving McKinstry could still happen before November 20. In fact, the New York Yankees were recently urged to target Detroit’s versatile star. While he struggled at the plate last year, the slugger has proven to be useful in the field. In fact, the former All-Star was named a Gold Glove finalist in the utility category. His +15 defensive runs saved were among the top 15 players in baseball in 2026.

The Detroit Tigers could also opt to offer McKinstry a contract before the deadline. Although Harris is likely eyeing a new starting right fielder, Detroit may feel his estimated $5 million salary next season would be worth it if he were used as a super utility player.

Detroit May Also Non-Tender Former Top Pick

Nevertheless, the Detroit Tigers have a big decision to make about their Silver Slugger winner. It also may not be their only tough call before Friday’s deadline. CBS Sports writer Mike Axisa believes Spencer Torkelson could be non-tendered this week as well.

As the reporter points out, going this route with their former top overall draft pick “would be a tough look.” However, the fellow struggling star is projected to earn nearly $8 million next year.